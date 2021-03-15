Sponsored Content
Spanish Foreign Minister Visits Schallenberg
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya and Austria's Alexander Schallenberg met in Vienna to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, relations with the EU neighborhood as well as EU enlargement in the Western Balkans. Both countries support the European Commission's suggestion of a "Green Passport" for vaccinated Europeans.
The Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya (left) and her Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg (right) met in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
The Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya met with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg for an extensive bilateral working meeting in Vienna.
The meeting focused on the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and relations with the European neighborhood. …
