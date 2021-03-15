Spanish Foreign Minister Visits Schallenberg

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:40 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya and Austria's Alexander Schallenberg met in Vienna to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, relations with the EU neighborhood as well as EU enlargement in the Western Balkans. Both countries support the European Commission's suggestion of a "Green Passport" for vaccinated Europeans.

The Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya (left) and her Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg (right) met in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya met with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg for an extensive bilateral working meeting in Vienna.

The meeting focused on the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and relations with the European neighborhood. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Spain, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Ghana, Argentina and Afghanistan (March 4)
Spanish Secretary of State for EU Met Edtstadler (October 28, 2020)
Permanent Representative of Spain to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) Presents her Credentials (September 18, 2020)
Read More
Vaccines, Spain, EU Accession, EC European Commission, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Arancha González Laya, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter