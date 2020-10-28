Sponsored Content
Spanish Secretary of State for EU Met Edtstadler
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Spanish Secretary of State for the EU González-Barba Pera met European Affairs Minister Edtstadler in Vienna to discuss the fight against Covid-19 and the cooperation on EU-level. Both sides agreed on the importance of a common effort by the European Union to tackle future problems.
Spanish Secretary of State González-Barba Pera and Austria's European Affairs Minister Edtstadler came together for a working meeting. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
"The fight against Covid-19 has shown us once again how important it is to exchange experiences in other countries, to closely coordinate and to coordinate better in Europe. In Europe, we all share the need to reduce the number of infections and strengthen people's confidence in the measures required to achieve this," said European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler after a working meeting with the Spanish State Secretary for the European Union, Juan González-Barba Pera, in the Federal Chancellery.
At the joint press conference following the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of regular, intensive dialogue on the current challenges in Europe. …
