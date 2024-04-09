Slovakia Takes the Helm of ICPDR Presidency

The Danube is of great importance for numerous reasons, including environmental, economic, cultural, and geopolitical dimensions, which must be dealt with diplomatically due to the river's international significance. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

At a ceremonial event in Vienna, the outgoing ICPDR President from Serbia, Bojan Vranjković, passed the baton—or more symbolically, a bottle of Danube water—to Slovakia's Vladimír Novák, the new President for 2024. This exchange not only symbolizes the continuity of leadership and collaboration within the ICPDR but also highlights the shared commitment to the Danube River's welfare.

Under the guidance of Novák, who serves as the Director General of the Slovak Ministry of Environment's Water Policy Directorate, Slovakia's presidency is poised to address some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing the Danube region today. The presidency's agenda is ambitiously crafted, with a strong emphasis on climate resilience, sustainable water management, and public engagement.

Priorities for the Year Ahead

Novák outlined a comprehensive plan that includes the enhancement of the ICPDR's visibility and the impactful dissemination of its Interim Report on the Joint Programme of Measures. A key focus will be on the preparation for the 5th Joint Danube Survey (JDS5), heralded as the most extensive surface-water monitoring effort globally. The survey aims to provide crucial data to inform future conservation and management strategies for the Danube River Basin.

Moreover, the Slovak presidency is set to integrate climate change adaptation and drought response strategies into the agendas of all ICPDR expert groups. This forward-looking approach underscores the region's urgency in tackling the multifaceted challenges posed by global warming and environmental degradation.

Engaging the Community and Fostering Collaboration

Slovakia is committed to fostering a spirit of active participation within the ICPDR community. The year's calendar is filled with workshops and events designed to facilitate collaboration and innovation. Notable among these are the Sustainable Hydropower Workshop, the Workshop on Accidental Water Pollution from Tailing Management Facilities in partnership with the UNECE, and the Fish Migration Workshop, which will showcase Slovakia's efforts to create migratory paths for sturgeon species in the Danube.

A particular emphasis will be placed on engaging the youth, especially during the celebrations of Danube Day, to cultivate a generation that is aware of and committed to the environmental stewardship of the Danube River Basin.

A Milestone Year for the ICPDR

2024 is not just another year for the ICPDR; it marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Danube River Protection Convention (DRPC), the cornerstone of the commission's founding. This milestone provides a unique backdrop for Slovakia's presidency, as highlighted by Novák, who views it as an "opportunity to drive positive change during this pivotal period."

As the ICPDR embarks on this new chapter under Slovak leadership, there is a palpable sense of optimism and determination among its members. The symbolic exchange of the Danube water bottle not only represents a gesture of goodwill but also a renewal of the collective vow to protect and nurture one of Europe's most vital waterways.

With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and community engagement, Slovakia's presidency of the ICPDR promises to be a year of meaningful action and enduring impact on the Danube River Basin and its diverse ecosystems.

ICPDR

Slovak Ministry of the Environment