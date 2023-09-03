Danube Ports in Ukraine in Focus of Russian Attacks

By increasing the use of its Danube ports, Ukraine has been able to compensate for the Russian blockade of the Black Sea. It is unclear, however, how long this will hold up. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

These port cities are not only of regional importance, but also act as hubs for trade and transportation links. Recent attacks on these ports have not only caused human casualties, but have also raised serious environmental concerns.

The ICPDR, an organization dedicated to the conservation and security of the Danube River Basin, urges all parties involved to prioritize environmental protection in these challenging times and to comply with international agreements to protect the Danube's natural resources.

Strategic importance of the Danube

Ukraine has so far been able to make up for the Russian blockade of the Black Sea largely by increasing the use of its Danube ports. However, it is uncertain how long this calculation will hold up. The Danube, now as one of the main transport routes for Ukraine's grain exports, is at the center of this conflict.

After Russia terminated the grain agreement and blocked the Black Sea passage, Ukraine's Danube ports have become more important. In particular, the port of Reni, located across the Danube from the Romanian bank, has already suffered from Russian drone attacks that have destroyed grain silos. This brings the fighting into the immediate neighborhood of a NATO member.

As Vindobona.org reported, the Danube ports are also said to be used to transport Ukrainian grain to Croatia, where it will also be further shipped to Croatian ports and other Balkan ports. The notorious Russian influence in the Balkans may become a greater target for Moscow to sabotage transport routes through the Balkans.

Experts, as reported by the German Tagesschau, point to the impact of these attacks on agricultural exchanges, where prices for grain futures contracts have risen significantly. This escalation not only poses a threat to regional security, but also has global economic implications.

Currently, about two million tons are exported through the Danube ports. The rest by rail and road transport. But Ukraine wants to increase exports by one million tons per month. "Today we can already export about 3.5 million tons a month, and in the near future there will be improvements up to 4.5 million tons," said the head of the Ukrainian Grain Association, Mykola Horbachev, German Tagesschau reported.

As a result of the Russian attacks, freighters immediately began to pile up in the Danube ports. Even though the queue dissipated relatively quickly, if the Russians were to intensify their attacks on Ismajil, Reni and Ust-Dunaisk, it would be a catastrophe for Ukraine, as DerStandard reported. A catastrophe from which some farmers in Ukraine's EU neighboring countries would certainly benefit.

In Romania and Poland, Ukrainian grain exports have been causing trouble for some time. Representatives of the agricultural lobbies there argue that Ukrainian grain is flooding their markets and depressing prices. This complaint is being heard not only in Bucharest and Warsaw, but apparently also in the Kremlin.

Additional, the confrontation in the Danube region highlights the far-reaching consequences of geopolitical conflicts that go beyond political and human consequences to affect the environment and the economy. While the ICPDR emphasizes environmental concerns, it is hoped that international diplomacy and cooperation can help de-escalate to find a sustainable solution to these complex challenges.

About the ICPDR

In the Danube River Basin, the world's most international river basin, the International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River ensures sustainable and equitable use of water.

As part of the Danube River Protection Convention (DRPC), the ICPDR serves 15 contracting parties (Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine) as well as the European Union.

UNIS

ICPDR