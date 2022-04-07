Sponsored Content
Serbian Elections and the Impact on Serbia's Relations to Europe
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:29 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Serbia has voted and President Vucic remains in power. His party will probably again form the coalition government as the leading party. In the wake of the current war in Ukraine, some wonder if Serbia's path will change after the elections. Read more about the elections and the political situation in Serbia.
Aleksandar Vucic will stay in office and his party "SNS" will stay the ruling party in Serbia. / Picture: © Wikipedia / WikiNameBaks
On the 3rd of April, Serbia was having elections on three levels. Presidential, parliamentary, and regional levels (in 13 districts including Belgrade.)
According to Radio Free Europe, these elections were of the utmost importance, being that in 2020 most of the opposition…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Security in the Western Balkans: North Macedonia's EU Accession as Stronghold against Putin's Aggression (April 1)
Effects of the Ukraine War and Perspectives for the Western Balkans from an Austrian Perspective (March 31)
French Ambassador to Austria: Positions on Migration, EU-Balkan Enlargement and Nuclear Energy Incompatible (February 2)
Sponsored Content
Read More