Security Debate in Austria: Expert Calls Neutrality “Immoral,” Former President Counters

In the ORF discussion program “Das Gespräch,” security expert Velina Tchakarova called for a rethink and described Austria's stance as ‘immoral’ and “cowardly,” while former Federal President Heinz Fischer vehemently defended armed neutrality.

General Robert Brieger, former chairman of the EU Military Committee, stated on the program that the war in Ukraine had created a “crisis arc” that, while posing no immediate threat to Austria, nevertheless required an increase in resilience. He interpreted the recent drone flights over NATO territory as Russian attempts to test the West's responsiveness.

Tchakarova warned against limiting oneself to conventional warfare and emphasized that Russia was attempting to destabilize the West with hybrid warfare. This included cyberattacks, influence via social media, and the abuse of migration flows. Austria had already fallen victim to these strategies because it represented a “security and defense policy gap.” She also predicted that the war in Ukraine could continue until 2030 or 2032.

Controversy over neutrality

The most heated controversy was sparked by the issue of neutrality, as reported by DerStandard. Tchakarova made it clear: “Neutrality offers no physical protection and no military protection.” Austria is shirking its responsibility by invoking the so-called Irish clause – the option of not activating the obligation to provide assistance (Article 42(7) of the EU Treaty) in the event of an attack on an EU country. “I find that immoral,” said the expert, as Austria would expect military assistance from other EU states in return.

Former Federal President Heinz Fischer firmly rejected the criticism and emphasized that neutrality had been decided 70 years ago as “armed neutrality.” He referred to the clear commitment in the current government program and the broad support among the population. Fischer emphasized that Austria was not a vacuum and would not be defenseless against any invasion. The Irish clause is a right and not an obligation, and Austria can show solidarity on many other levels. (Heinz Fischer repeatedly warns against abolishing neutrality and recently described this as a “huge mistake.” He argues that the recognized status is “perhaps more protection than 5,000 American soldiers on Austrian soil.”

Denmark accelerates armament

Concerns about European security were also evident internationally, as reported by ORF. On the sidelines of an informal EU summit in Copenhagen, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the current situation as “the greatest threat since World War II.” She drew parallels with the interwar period and called for an urgent acceleration of Europe's rearmament for self-defense.

The summit focused on joint efforts for better deterrence and defense. In addition, the heads of state and government discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, a plan that the Kremlin has already threatened with consequences.

Military service debate and war prognosis

General Brieger also called for an extension of military service from six to eight months as “unavoidable” in order to strengthen the “will to defend” and cover the “eminent backlog” in military resilience. Fischer did not want to commit himself on this issue and referred to a report by a commission of experts, which is expected by the end of the year. The discussion ended with Tchakarova's pessimistic prediction that the war in Ukraine could continue until 2032, as Russia continues to pursue its goal of subjugating the entire country.

Despite the political controversy surrounding its effectiveness, Austria is sending a clear signal in the direction of military strengthening. The country is massively rearming as part of the “Austrian Armed Forces Development Plan 2032+.” Defense spending will increase to almost €4.4 billion in 2025 and nearly €4.8 billion in 2026. The main focus of the investments is airspace defense: €4 billion has been set aside for the purchase of modern air defense systems and drones, independent of the regular budget. The Austrian Armed Forces are also modernizing their armored vehicles, renewing their helicopter fleet, e.g., with the AW 169 “Lion” from the Italian company Leonardo, and investing in digital command and control. Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner thus underscores the position that only a well-equipped armed forces can protect neutrality in an emergency.

Austrian MoD

ORF “DasGespräch” as audio