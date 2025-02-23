Schallenberg Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine on War’s Third Anniversary

On the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Austrian Chancellor and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg reaffirmed Austria’s unwavering support for Ukraine. Marking the occasion, Schallenberg visited the Ukrainian Saturday School in Vienna, where he expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian community and emphasized Austria’s commitment to standing by Ukraine.

Reflecting on the past three years, Schallenberg condemned Russia’s violation of international law and acknowledged the immense suffering caused by the war. He highlighted the courage of the Ukrainian people, who not only defend their own sovereignty but also uphold shared European values. The war has resulted in immense destruction, the loss of countless lives, and the displacement of millions. Among those affected, nearly 96,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Austria, becoming an integral part of the local community.

During his visit, Schallenberg emphasized the importance of the Ukrainian Saturday School, which has grown significantly, now operating on Sundays as well to accommodate its increasing number of students. The school allows Ukrainian children to continue their education following their national curriculum while attending Austrian schools during the week. His visit served as a strong message of Austria’s continued support for Ukraine and its people.

On this solemn anniversary, Schallenberg once again urged Moscow to end the war. He reiterated Austria’s stance that any resolution must be fair, comprehensive, and based on international law. He made it clear that no peace agreement should be imposed on Ukraine without its consent, stressing that negotiations must involve Ukraine’s democratically elected leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Since the beginning of the war, Austria has provided over €293 million in financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its neighboring countries. Additionally, Austria remains one of the largest investors in Ukraine, actively supporting reconstruction efforts. Schallenberg’s visit and statements reaffirm Austria’s enduring commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and its future within the European framework.

