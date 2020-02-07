Schallenberg Completes UN Headquarters and Washington, D.C. Visit

In Washington, D.C. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a meeting with Alexander Schallenberg. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

From 4 - 6 February 2020 the Austrian Foreign Minister travelled to the USA for a 3-day working visit.

The programme included meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

To kick off the trip, Schallenberg met (as reported) Secretary General Guterres at UN headquarters in New York. During the joint exchange, the importance of…