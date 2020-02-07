Schallenberg Completes UN Headquarters and Washington, D.C. Visit
After talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Coordination Volker Türk, US Secretary-General Mike Pompeo and others, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg ended his visit to the USA. The focus was on the 75th anniversary of the UN and Austria's 65th anniversary of UN membership.
In Washington, D.C. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a meeting with Alexander Schallenberg. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
From 4 - 6 February 2020 the Austrian Foreign Minister travelled to the USA for a 3-day working visit.
The programme included meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
To kick off the trip, Schallenberg met (as reported) Secretary General Guterres at UN headquarters in New York. During the joint exchange, the importance of…
