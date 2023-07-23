Salzburg Summit: International Conference Brings Together Top Politicians, Scientists and Business Leaders
July 26, 2023, marks the start of the 4th Salzburg Summit, a high-profile international business and future conference that will take place on the fringes of the renowned Salzburg Festival. The event will be formally opened by EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn and the President of the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV), Georg Knill. In light of recent global challenges, including a war on European soil and the global COVID-19 pandemic, the summit is dedicated to the goal of a sustainable future for Europe amid uncertainty.
The motto of this year's summit is: "Europe tomorrow. Facing the challenges. Shaping the future." The focus is on economic and technological change, which is crucial for unlocking Europe's potential.
Numerous renowned personalities from politics, science, and business participated in the conference as top speakers. These include Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, Paolo Gentiloni, EU Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs, Sim Ann, Minister of State of Singapore, and quantum physicist and Nobel Prize winner Anton Zeilinger. Austria's Minister of Economy and Labor Martin Kocher will also be present. A keynote speech will be delivered by Chancellor Karl Nehammer.
The conference wil include various panels and keynotes discussing global challenges such as Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its impact on Europe, the need for European strategic autonomy, free trade, and the potential and risks of artificial intelligence.
The event enters its fourth year
The Federation of Austrian Industries (IV) is organizing the Salzburg Summit for the fourth time, this year for the first time under the patronage of EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn. The significant size of the event would not have been possible without the support of sponsors and partners. Companies such as Amazon, Atos, Google, Microsoft, and others contributed as partners to the successful execution. Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) is also back as a mobility partner. Other strategic partnerships have been established with BusinessEurope, the Peter Drucker Forum, and the Salzburg Europe Summit.
The summit is held at the Salzburg Congress and provides a platform for constructive exchange between influential decision-makers from around the world. Discussions on how to tackle current challenges and shape the future of Europe were the focus of the two-day conference.
Accreditation is required to attend the event, and interested media representatives can register at presse@iv.at. More information on the Salzburg Summit is available at www.salzburgsummit.com.