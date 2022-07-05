Salzburg Festival in July: Everything you Need to Know About the Cultural Event
There is no doubt that the Salzburg Festival is one of the world's most important classical music and performing arts festivals. This year, a wide variety of guests from all over the world will be attending this year's festival. As a result of the pandemic, both the organizers and the guests look forward to unique moments after an interruption of two years.
Since 1920, the Festival has been held in Salzburg in the summer in July and August. The hallmarks of the Festival are Jedermann on Domplatz, exemplary Mozart and Strauss performances, as well as a diverse and top-class programme of plays, operas and concerts. Every year, more than 200 events are attended by more than 250,000 guests during the six festival weeks.
This year, too, the festival wants to offer its music-loving guests a high-quality programme. Festival President Dr. Kristina Hammer is enthusiastic about this year's concept and remarks: "A multifaceted programme is aimed at all age groups and makes it possible to experience art and culture at close quarters. This year, the festival halls will once again open their doors for a glimpse of dress rehearsals and performances by festival artists. festival artists.
Varied programme
In addition to wonderful classical music, the Salzburg Festival also offers an exquisite selection of drama, readings, films, exhibitions and dance at a total of 29 venues. After a two-year forced break due to the pandemic, this year it is once again possible to perform in public places, beautiful courtyards and rarely played houses.
At the opening of the event, Salzburgers and festival guests from all over the world will have two days of extensive opportunity to get in the mood for the festival summer at the festival opening party. On 22 and 23 July, the festival will take place parallel to the Ouverture spirituelle.
A special event for lovers of electronic music will be the concert of the formations "Plattform K+K Electric" and "Café Drechsler & Dorian Concept" on Domplatz. Spherical sounds unfold here from the Everyman Stage and combine with groovy electro sounds.
A festive concert will take place in the Great Hall of the Mozarteum Foundation. It is dedicated to the 125th birthday of Erich Wolfgang Korngold. Vinzenz Praxmarer, who has been associated with the Salzburg Festival for many years, will conduct his orchestra Divertimento Viennese. Korngold's Violin Concerto in D major op. 35 with soloist Benjamin Schmid is on the programme, and Schubert's Symphony No. 3 in D major D 200 will be performed alongside other works by Korngold.
At the same venue, the talents of the Young Singers Project will give samples of their skills. Already in the 14th edition of this format, highly talented singers from nine different nations will perform repertoire that they have previously worked on in master classes with such renowned opera stars as Piotr Beczala and Lisette Oropesa as coaches.
The two readings with the two young actresses Anna Rieser, an ensemble member at the Volkstheater Wien since the 2020/21 season, and Marie Luise Stockinger, who has already been nominated twice for the Nestroy Prize, are also worthy of mention.
Controversy over controversial sponsor
Following criticism of their choice of sponsors, the Salzburg Festival parted company with project sponsor Solway. Solway is a private Swiss mining company that is currently accused of human rights violations in Guatemala and of being close to the Kremlin.
The Festival thus amicably parted ways with its sponsor and thus waived a sum of 150,000 euros that Solway had previously contributed, according to ORF.
Tickets and detailed match schedules can be found online at: https://www.salzburgerfestspiele.at/