Austrian Foreign Ministry Nominates 25 New Acts for "The New Austrian Sound of Music"

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's successful music grant program enters its eighth round. The Austrian Foreign Ministry will nominate 25 new acts for "The New Austrian Sound of Music". Learn more about this program in cultural diplomacy.

Schallenberg supports the program "The New Austrian Sound of Music". / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner

In cooperation with mica and the Austrian music universities, an expert jury selected five up-and-coming ensembles or musicians in each of the genres classical, jazz, world music, new music and pop / electronic for the new "The New Austrian Sound of Music" edition 2023/2024.

The Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs' program called "The New Austrian Sound of Music" (NASOM) promotes emerging Austrian and Austria-based bands and musicians performing abroad.

Through a global network of embassies, cultural forums, and consulates, NASOM offers biennial support for international performances of young talents.

Additionally, NASOM aims to emphasize the vibrancy, modernity and cultural diversity of Austrian music creation, far beyond traditional Austrian music.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg emphasized the importance of the program, "The modern and culturally diverse musical output in Austria is well represented by the nominated acts from the various genres with a clear focus on contemporary music."

Over the next two years, the young musicians will receive increased support from the Austrian Cultural Forums, embassies and consulates-general.

The support ranges from recommendations to foreign festivals and concert organizers to the organization of concerts. The program thus provides an important start-up aid for the young talents on their way to international fame.

The following acts have been selected for the 2023/2024 Biennium, six of which will perform at a NASOM concert on September 5, 2022, at the Jazz & Music Club Porgy & Bess:

  • Classic Music

Javus Quartett

Chaos String Quartet

Flora Geißelbrecht

Amatis Trio

Elisabeth Plank Solo


  • JAZZ

KRY

Martin Listabarth

Millycent

Candle Light Ficus

Trio Akk:zent


  • Worldmusic

Diatonische Expeditionen

Anna Anderluh

AMA

Isabel Frey

Jakob Steinkellner


  • New Music

Between Feathers

Baubo Collective

Anna Koch

Spectrum Saxophon Quartett

Alexander Kranabetter


  • POP / ELECTRONIC

OSKA

Dives

Alicia Edelweiss

Good Wilson

Liz Metta

 

NASOM enables many musical talents on a worldwide stage and was initiated 20 years ago by the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs.

NASOM has developed into a successful Austrian music brand. This success was evidenced in 2021 by 330 concerts featuring NASOM artists in nearly 60 countries, despite COVID-related cancellations.

Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs

Austrian Music Export

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Exhibition in Polish Institute Vienna Shows the Impressions of the First Days of War in Ukraine (Yesterday)
Austrian Ministry of Justice Wants Better European Cooperation in the Area of Justice (June 9)
Austrian Foreign Minister at GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum: "Ukraine is Part of the European Family" (June 3)
New Photography Museum Will Open in Vienna (June 1)
Read More
NASOM The New Austrian Sound of Music, Music Industry, Music, Cultural Diplomacy, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Austrian Music Export, Austrian Cultural Forum, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter