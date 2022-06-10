Exhibition in Polish Institute Vienna Shows the Impressions of the First Days of War in Ukraine
A unique exhibition awaits you from today in the Gallery of the Polish Institute in Vienna. The exhibition shows the first days of the war in Ukraine from the point of view of Ukrainian artist and designer Hélène Litorelle and gives an insight into her thoughts and experiences. Read on if you want to learn more!
Yesterday evening in the gallery of the Polish Institute in Vienna was opened a unique exhibition, in the form of a diary of the Ukrainian artist and designer Hélène Litorelle.
You can admire works dedicated to the first days of the war in Ukraine and reflecting the artist's impressions from Kiev's deepest shelters. She shares her most personal thoughts and experiences with the audience and gives insight into her decision why she left Ukraine.
The director of the Polish Institute in Vienna Monika Szmigiel-Turlej was enthusiastic about the exhibition: "You are probably wondering why there is a Ukrainian exhibition at the Polish Institute. The answer is simple: it is simply a very good exhibition! Besides, of course, this is also our sign of solidarity."
In her latest works, Litorelle combines her own drawings with snippets from newspaper articles about the military and war.
In addition to her latest works, her older works are also on display, addressing current events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit, and climate change.
A highlight of the exhibition is a model of a handkerchief, influenced by philosophy and symbolism, commissioned by the National Museum of History of Ukraine. It was clearly inspired by the ancient Scythian pectoral.
Also part of the exhibition are a collection of drawings and printed silk scarves depicting totems, mythological creatures and endangered species.
The exhibition was organized by the Polish Institute Vienna with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Austria and is on display until September 8.