Race, Ethnicity, and Gender Are Important: Assistant Professor Jamil Scott in Austria
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:49 ♦ (Vindobona)
Assistant Professor Jamil Scott from Georgetown University was present at the U.S embassy in Vienna to talk about political behavior in many aspects.
Assistant Professor Jamil Scott Discussed Political Behaviour at a Round Table at the U.S Embassy in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
Jamil Scott, assistant professor at Georgetown University, visited Austria for a three-day program in Vienna and Linz to discuss political behavior. She spoke at round tables with experts and representatives of minority groups, led a workshop for Austrian teachers, gave media interviews, and gave a lecture at the Amerika Haus.
The latter was moderated by journalist and historian Vanessa Spanbauer and focused on how gender, race, and ethnicity affect an individual's decision to run for office, vote, or engage in politics, both in the United States as well as in Austria.
