Public Diplomacy: Austrian Parliament Delegation Meets Chinese Friendship Association

Published: May 29, 2018; 12:41 · (Vindobona)

Following the recent visit to China by Austrian President van der Bellen with the largest business delegation to date, an Austrian delegation of members of the National Assembly and the Federal Council is now on the road in China under the leadership of the second President of the National Council, Doris Bures. The aim of the trip is to further deepen Austrian-Chinese relations, in particular a meeting with Li Xaolin, President of the CPAFFC - Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (中国人民对外友好协会).

Li Xaolin, President of the CPAFFC (Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries / Gesellschaft des chinesischen Volkes für Freundschaft mit dem Ausland / 中国人民对外友好协会). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Pacific Aviation Museum (Flickr) [CC BY 2.0]

The state visit of Federal President Alexander van der Bellen and his comprehensive delegation was an important milestone in the intensification of relations between China and Austria.

"This momentum must now be used and relations between our countries must be further strengthened," said the Second President of the National Council, Doris Bures, on the occasion of the start…

