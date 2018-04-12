Opening of the Austrian Consulate General in Chengdu

Official opening ceremony of the Austrian Consulate General in Chengdu / Picture: © Advantage Austria Chengdu

Following the signing of the agreement between Austria and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC in 2017, the official opening took place yesterday during the state visit.

Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said the consulate general in Chengdu would help deepen cooperation between China and Austria in foreign affairs, economy, science, education and culture, and boost exchanges between people from the two countries.

Chengdu is the capital of China's Sichuan province. It is one of the three most populous cities in Western China. In the metropolitan area of Chengdu live more than 14 million inhabitants, the urban population is more than 10 million inhabitants.

To date, 17 countries have been approved by the Chinese authorities to set up their general consulates in Chengdu, which tops China's central and western regions in this aspect.

Chengdu is not only the economic hub of southwest China, but Sichuan is known as the home of the giant pandas.

Five cubs have been born in Vienna's Zoo after pandas Yang Yang and Long Hui arrived there in 2003. The father, 16-year-old Long Hui, died in 2016.

Three of the cubs have been returned to Chengdu according to the agreement between the two countries.

Van der Bellen said the giant pandas were very popular in Austria, and they hope a male panda can be sent to Austria to see more cubs born.

Chengdu is the last stop for the Austrian delegation to China.

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Chengdu

Austrian Trade Representative Office Chengdu

1F, Building 2A

6th Floor, West Building, La Defense,

No.1480, North Section of Tianfu Avenue

610042 Chengdu, Sichuan

China

T +86 28 8533 6426

F +86 28 8533 6426

E chengdu@advantageaustria.org

W www.advantageaustria.org/cn

Office hours: Monday - Friday: 9 am - 5.30 pm

Advantage Austria Chengdu is a liaison office of ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Beijing covering Sichuan and Chongqing. It provides regional support and assists in identifying suitable suppliers and business partners for Austrian companies.