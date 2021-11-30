President of the German Chamber of Commerce in Austria Urges People to Vaccinate

President of the German Chamber of Commerce in Austria (DHK), Hans Dieter Pötsch. / Picture: © Porsche SE / Hartmut Nägele

During the 66th General Assembly of the German Chamber of Commerce in Austria (DHK), President of the DHK Hans Dieter Pötsch made an urgent appeal for everyone to go get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pötsch expects positive economic development in 2022 and hopes for increasing vaccination rates.

Concerned about the current Covid development, Pötsch pleaded, “My urgent appeal to everyone: please get vaccinated, please get boosted!”

Good economic relations

Bilateral economic development between Germany and Austria had been quite positive until recently, said the president of the DHK.

Austria is now Germany’s seventh most important foreign trade partner, overtaking the United Kingdom.

At the beginning of the second quarter of 2021, the economy had really picked up again. It showed a clear revival after the exhausting lockdown phases of the pandemic, spurred on by consumers spending mood.

But the next wave of the pandemic, as well as supply problems and material bottlenecks, dampened the upturn in the second half of 2021.

Nevertheless, Germany and Austria have come through the crisis better than many other countries.

From today’s perspective, Pötsch expects bilateral economic relations to develop well in 2022.

He feels that a higher vaccination rate could significantly contribute to this and thus is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

About Hans Dieter Pötsch

Hans Dieter Pötsch was elected President of the German Chamber of Commerce in Austria in October 2019.

Mr. Pötsch is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG and Chairman of the Board of Management and CFO of Porsche SE.

During his career, he has served in various management positions at numerous companies, including Dürr AG, Traub AG, and BMW.

Pötsch studied industrial engineering at the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany.

German Chamber of Commerce in Austria