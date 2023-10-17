Potential Consequences of a Russian Nuclear Test

Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion to consider withdrawing Russia's ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) has already sent alarm bells ringing in the international community. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / www.kremlin.ru - The President of the Russian Federation [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The Russian government's undertaking to withdraw Russia's ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty has already set alarm bells ringing in the international community, as Vindobona.org reported. The CTBT prohibits nuclear explosion tests, and any move by Russia to revoke ratification would be a significant escalation in an already tense geopolitical environment, particularly in light of the ongoing Ukraine war.

While some Western security analysts believe that a Russian nuclear test is becoming increasingly likely, others view it as a form of signaling rather than a certainty. The potential test, they argue, could be intended to mirror the stance of the United States, which has signed but not ratified the CTBT.

The Broader Implications

If Russia were to conduct a nuclear test, it could have far-reaching implications, as The New York Times reported. The move would likely prompt other nuclear-armed nations, including the United States, China, India, and Pakistan, to follow suit and resume nuclear testing for the first time in this century. This could mark a dangerous turn in global nuclear disarmament efforts and lead to a renewed arms race.

James Acton, co-director of the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, sees a Russian nuclear test as a possibility but not a certainty. He suggests that it could be a signal of Russia's resolve and an attempt to evoke fear. Matthew Harries, director of proliferation and nuclear policy at the RUSI think-tank in London, believes that revoking Russia's CTBT ratification would provide a legal framework for testing if Moscow chooses to do so. It would serve as a strong signal, as Reuters reported.

Nikolai Sokov, a former Soviet and Russian diplomat, thinks that a Russian nuclear test could be a serious escalation towards actual weapon use but does not expect Russia to test at this point. Instead, as Reuters reported, he sees it as a political move and part of a broader review of Moscow's security obligations. Sokov envisions a scenario where a Russian nuclear test could come into play if the Ukraine war were going poorly for Putin. It would be a way to signal seriousness without necessarily intending to use nuclear weapons. However, the risk lies in losing control of events and unintentionally escalating to nuclear warfare.

The CTBT and Nuclear Testing Taboo

Russia has not conducted a nuclear test since 1990, and it ratified the CTBT in 2000. Although the treaty has not formally come into force due to non-ratification by some key nations, it has effectively made nuclear testing taboo. North Korea remains the only nation to have conducted a nuclear test this century.

The international community is growing increasingly concerned about the possibility of nuclear testing by any nation. With the potential for multiple nations to follow suit in a testing spree, it raises the specter of heightened nuclear risks.

The prospect of Russia conducting a nuclear test is a serious concern for global security. While some experts view it as a signal of resolve, the risk of unintentional escalation cannot be ignored. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, hoping to maintain the fragile nuclear status quo and prevent a dangerous shift in the global security landscape. In this tense environment, the need for diplomacy, arms control, and strategic dialogue is more critical than ever.

NATO already answering?

Amid worrisome developments in nuclear security, NATO has launched its annual maneuver to defend the European Alliance area with nuclear weapons, dubbed "Steadfast Noon", as ORF reported. The exercise will involve up to 60 aircraft, including advanced fighter jets, surveillance and tanker aircraft, and long-range U.S. B-52 bombers. The exercise will focus on airspace over Italy, Croatia, and the Mediterranean Sea, with 13 NATO member states participating.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg highlighted the importance of nuclear deterrence in light of Russia's war against Ukraine. However, NATO clarified that this is not an immediate response to the Russian war of aggression and no live weapons will be used. The exercise, traditionally held in October, aims to ensure the alliance's defense capabilities in an increasingly complex and uncertain world.



