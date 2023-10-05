Austria Takes Position Against Russian Wagner Group

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council unanimously adopted a resolution against the worldwide activities of the Russian Wagner Group with the support of all parliamentary parties. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor, CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

The Russian mercenary group is suspected of actively participating in the fighting in Ukraine since 2014 and committing war crimes there. The group is also linked to violations in other countries, such as Mali, Syria, Libya, and the Central African Republic.

With the support of all parliamentary groups, Austria is calling for measures to stop the activities of this mercenary group worldwide. The Austrian Parliament is responding to similar measures taken by the European Parliament and other states such as France.

Austria's parliamentary groups, led by the ÖVP, Greens, SPÖ, and NEOS, have joined forces to support action against the Wagner Group. Surprisingly, these efforts are supported by the FPÖ.

Accordingly, the parliamentary groups also call on the government to support international initiatives to work toward consideration of relevant international law obligations and best practices for states in connection with operations by private military and security companies during armed conflicts. The UN and the International Criminal Court should also be supported to prosecute serious crimes by private military and security companies worldwide.

In another debate, the FPÖ accused the government of undermining Austria's neutrality in the war between Russia and Ukraine and demanded that financial support for Ukraine be stopped. However, the foreign minister rejected these accusations, and other members of parliament criticized the FPÖ for its presentation of the situation and its proposals.

No threat from Wagner in Austria

Moreover, Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has made it clear that intra-Russian conflicts must not be fought on Austrian soil. This statement came after the Wagner Group's advance toward Moscow, which caused uncertainty in Europe. However, as Puls4 reported, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the State Protection and Intelligence Directorate (DSN), assured that there is currently no concrete threat to Austria.

The Wagner Group has been in the headlines time and again recently. The group is known not only for its military activities but also for troll factories with which they try to influence Western debates. The group's activities, particularly its influence through Russian propaganda, are known to DSN, as reported by Puls4. However, Haijawi-Pirchner stressed that there is currently no direct impact from such trolls from the conflict in Austria either.

Austrian Parliament