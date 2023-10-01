With so many multilateral meetings involving top Central European diplomats, such as the one at the UN in New York and the one at a special EU Council of Foreign Ministers in Kyiv, it is easy to lose track of what is going on. While the other four colleagues were at meetings in the Western context, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijártó met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York and Moscow. Therefore, at the opening of the Central 5 meeting in Vienna, host Alexander Schallenberg mistakenly mentioned a "C4". Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijártó, then humorously referred to Schallenberg as a "godfather", as DiePresse reported.

EU Perspective for the Western Balkans

The foreign ministers of Slovenia, Czech Republic, and Slovakia, Tanja Fajon, Jan Lipavský, and Miroslav Wlachovský, urged the Western Balkan republics to join the EU as soon as possible. Fajon offered the year 2030 as an example. She did not bring out the simmering conflict between Serbia and Kosovo but rather cautioned that given the tensions in the area, Europe would face a new conflict. Austria's Foreign Minister emphasized Austria's positive role. Austria's position on the Balkans has been made clear many times in recent days, as Vindobona.org reported.

In response, Hungary's foreign minister consistently attacked the European Union over immigration. He said that migrants and armed smugglers were having fun at the Serbian border and that the EU's inactivity was only supporting the smugglers' business model. Conversely, Schallenberg bemoaned the "dysfunctional" Schengen arrangement.

Energy security and diversification of energy sources were also discussed during the meeting, especially in light of Russian aggression. The C5 format, created during the COVID-19 pandemic, has proven to be a useful forum for discussing current foreign policy issues.

OSCE as a key topic

The OSCE, headquartered in Vienna, faces major challenges. Russia is currently blocking key initiatives, including the appointment of new leadership positions, Vindobona.org reported.

"We need the OSCE," said Czech Foreign Minister Ján Lipavský, for example, who pointed to the role of the OSCE's predecessor, the CSCE, in overcoming the division of blocs in Europe. His Slovak counterpart Miroslav Wlachovský also said that the OSCE "is still a very useful organization. We need to keep it alive." Schallenberg said the OSCE is "the only pan-European platform for dialogue." The organization was "collateral damage" of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, he said, but at the same time, it was needed "for the day after" as a channel of communication.

Schallenberg presented a compromise proposal in which Northern Macedonia would chair the OSCE for another year. This year's budget would be continued and the OSCE leadership would also remain in office for another year. The consultations with the C5 ministers were also attended by OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, who will have to vacate her post in December without a solution.

According to DiePresse, Schallenberg expressed speculation that Russia would be willing to take over Austria's presidency as OSCE host. However, it would require a conference between the foreign minister and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The foreign minister clarified that Austria is not a candidate for the role of chair-in-office. While the OSCE has a "special responsibility" as a host country, Northern Macedonian Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani is currently leading the negotiations, he said when asked about a meeting with Lavrov. It is his responsibility to do so.

Lavrov had previously met with Péter Szijjártó, the foreign minister of Hungary. In answer to a query, he said that he had accepted the invitation to the October 13 energy summit in Moscow from the Russian foreign minister. He further refuted the idea that it would potentially include more Russian energy supply for his nation, as Vol.at reported. The senior diplomat for Hungary said, "We have long-standing contracts for oil, gas, and nuclear fuel," while also reiterating his nation's opposition to Ukraine's just self-defense war. Because there are more casualties and destruction every day, the conditions for peace "were better yesterday than they are today, and they will be worse tomorrow than they are today," Szijjártó said, alluding to the fact that ethnic Hungarians—those who belong to the Hungarian ethnic group in Ukraine—would also perish in the conflict.

At the same time, the Slovak foreign minister countered fears that his country could become the second Trojan horse of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in the European Union after Fico's election victory, as Vol.at reported. "I trust my people. It will not be a Trojan horse," said Wlachovský, who also does not want to bury the hope of still being present at the next meeting of the cooperation group. "Maybe I will be there, maybe not," he said.

The meeting ended with a joint message of solidarity and cooperation and a commitment to continue supporting the OSCE and promoting peace and security in Europe. It is expected that Slovenia will host the next meeting in March next year.

