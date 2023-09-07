OSCE Chairman Osmani and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Held a Critical Telephone Call About the OSCE

Some 50 years after its foundation, the OSCE is in crisis. Yet it is irreplaceable as an important channel of communication with Russia. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

During this conversation, Chairman Osmani addressed several pressing concerns within the OSCE region and reiterated the Chairpersonship’s call to uphold the fundamental principles and commitments of the OSCE.

In this context, Chairman Osmani strongly emphasized the urgent need for the cessation of ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, the withdrawal of Russian military forces from Ukrainian territory, and the absolute respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all OSCE participating States.

The conversation between Chairman Osmani and Minister Lavrov also delved into the current challenges facing the Organization. They explored the systemic crisis within the OSCE, prospects for appointing the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and heads of its executive bodies for the year 2024, and hurdles encountered in reaching a consensus on the OSCE consolidated budget for 2023.

Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed the importance of streamlining the OSCE's activities in alignment with the Rules of Procedure. He also highlighted the need to resume the formulation and adoption of decisions based solely on the fundamental rule of consensus.

This high-level dialogue reflects the ongoing efforts of key OSCE stakeholders to address complex regional and organizational issues, seeking cooperative solutions to promote peace, security, and cooperation within the OSCE region.

OSCE at 50: Facing Challenges Amid Crisis

As the OSCE marks its 50th anniversary, it should be a moment of celebration. However, the OSCE finds itself in a deep crisis, with little to rejoice about. Since February 24, 2022, stress and depression have been pervasive within the organization, primarily due to the cumbersome consensus rule requiring approval from all 57 participating governments for major decisions.

Financial woes are also a pressing concern, with inflation eroding funds, and a yearly budget remaining unapproved since 2021. Instead, monthly emergency budgets have become the norm, offering little stability for an international organization.

The absence of consensus also plagues the appointment of the OSCE's 2024 Chairmanship and critical leadership positions, such as the Secretariat and three human rights institutions.

To ensure the OSCE's survival, Western democracies have turned to innovative solutions, bypassing the consensus principle with voluntary financial contributions. After Russia's veto forced the OSCE to close field operations in Ukraine in 2022, a new support program for Ukraine emerged. Austria has offered to take up the OSCE Chairmanship if necessary in 2024.

Western governments support the OSCE because it is unique. It remains the only regional organization where representatives from the United States, Russia, Ukraine, and others regularly convene. The OSCE is a logical forum for peace negotiations in Ukraine and has set global standards for minority protection and election monitoring.

The OSCE has also been useful for authoritarian states, particularly those in Central Asia seeking deeper relations with Europe. Importantly, Russia's current foreign policy doctrine does not view the OSCE as an adversary, unlike NATO, the EU, and the Council of Europe.

For the OSCE to regain relevance, democracies need a strategy for dealing with authoritarian states within the organization. Authoritarian regimes consider the OSCE's human dimension, which enshrines fundamental rights, as a threat to their power.

Creating a strategy to address autocracies within the OSCE is complex. However, identifying cross-border issues of mutual interest and cooperating with Russia when appropriate can be essential steps. While challenging, this strategy is necessary to maintain the OSCE's role as a vital security organization.

Furthermore, the OSCE should focus on topics where other international organizations do not dominate, or it should call for greater coordination. Additionally, democracies must prioritize protecting OSCE human rights commitments and demonstrate credibility in this regard. Collaboration with autocracies should prioritize the local population's welfare over security interests.

The crisis within the OSCE, combined with external challenges like China's growing influence in the OSCE region, necessitates a strategy that balances cooperation and confrontation. Such a strategy is more vital than lavish 50th-anniversary celebrations that risk masking the OSCE's underlying issues with symbolic gestures.

In summary, the OSCE, at 50, stands at a crossroads. Its future relevance will depend on the ability of democracies within the organization to find the right balance between cooperation and confrontation, addressing both internal and external challenges.

OSCE

Russian MFA