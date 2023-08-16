OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani Visited Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan
During his recent diplomatic tour, Bujar Osmani, the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and also the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, concluded his official visits to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The purpose of his trip was to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance the OSCE's involvement in addressing the diverse security challenges prevalent in the region.
While in Tashkent, Chairman Osmani held meetings with key figures such as Tanzila Narbaeva, the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (the Parliament), as well as Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with other important interlocutors.
In these discussions, Chairman Osmani underscored the valuable collaboration between the OSCE and Uzbekistan, particularly through the efforts of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator situated within the country. He emphasized the OSCE's commitment to maintaining strong relationships with all regions within its jurisdiction, and he designated Central Asia as a primary priority for the Chairpersonship.
Osmani stated, "Through this visit, we are translating words into concrete action. We consider the OSCE as a unified entity, and I reiterated to the Uzbekistan authorities that the OSCE is dedicated to continuously supporting the nation in its reform agenda."
He further emphasized the necessity for closer cooperation to achieve a coordinated regional response to the security challenges, in addition to a commitment to effective multilateralism.
Upon his arrival in Astana, Chairman Osmani engaged with several high-level officials, including President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimen.
Osmani applauded Kazakhstan for its proactive approach in addressing regional challenges and promoting integration and connectivity in Central Asia. He also acknowledged the strong cooperation between the OSCE and Kazakhstan, particularly through the assistance provided by the OSCE Programme Office located in Astana.
He highlighted the positive examples set by the partnership between Kazakhstan and the OSCE, which could potentially serve as models for enhancing public policies and processes. Additionally, he stressed the significant role of OSCE values and principles in fostering dialogue between diverse regions.
During his time in both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Chairman Osmani held meetings with representatives from civil society and the staff of OSCE field operations, including the Programme Office in Astana and the Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistans and Kazakhstans Role in Europe
A number of factors contribute to the strategic importance of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for the security of Europe. Both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are situated in Central Asia, a region that bridges Europe and Asia. This location makes them key players in terms of geopolitical dynamics, trade routes, and security considerations.
Stability in Central Asia is crucial for preventing the spread of extremism, terrorism, and organized crime. Instability in this region could potentially lead to spillover effects that might impact Europe's security environment. Central Asia has faced challenges related to terrorism and religious extremism. Close cooperation with countries like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is essential for sharing intelligence, conducting joint operations, and preventing the spread of extremist ideologies that could eventually affect Europe.
Kazakhstan possesses significant energy resources, particularly oil and natural gas. Europe's energy diversification efforts have led to an interest in securing energy supplies from diverse sources, and Kazakhstan's energy reserves play a role in this strategy. Central Asia, including Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, is home to critical transportation routes, such as the Silk Road. These routes facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and their security is vital for ensuring uninterrupted economic exchanges.
Both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have been partners with NATO in various capacities. These partnerships allow for collaboration on security-related issues, including counterterrorism, crisis management, and promoting regional stability. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which are regional security frameworks. European engagement with these organizations can contribute to broader security cooperation.
The stability of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan can impact neighboring countries, some of which have been affected by conflicts and power struggles. Ensuring the stability and security of these two nations can indirectly contribute to conflict prevention in the wider region.
In summary, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are vital partners for Europe in terms of security cooperation, stability, and economic ties. The interconnectedness of global security challenges means that addressing issues in Central Asia can have far-reaching implications for Europe's security landscape. Therefore, fostering strong relationships and cooperation with these countries is essential for promoting regional stability and preventing security threats from spreading to Europe.