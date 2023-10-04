EU Foreign Ministers Demonstrate Solidarity with Ukraine in Kyiv

Schallenberg stressed that this meeting is a clear signal of EU unity and support for Ukraine. "We stand by your side and support you. For as long as necessary," he stressed. He also expressed his admiration for the Ukrainian people's will to defend themselves and the need to prosecute and punish war crimes.

The main topic of the meeting was the continued Russian aggression against Ukraine and its consequences. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell strongly condemned Russia's "brutal and inhumane" actions and stressed the EU's continued support for Ukraine. Borrell also proposed making long-term funding commitments to Ukraine for military assistance and plans to mobilize five billion euros annually for this purpose between 2024 and 2027.

Another key concern was Ukraine's EU accession. While Ukraine has been granted EU candidate status, there are still many requirements to be met. Schallenberg stressed the need to fight corruption and warned that corruption is harmful to any investment in Ukraine's reconstruction.

However, there were also some absentees, notably the foreign ministers of Hungary and Poland. Both countries have their own reservations about EU policy on Russia and Ukraine. The meeting served as a powerful symbol of EU support and solidarity with Ukraine in the midst of an ongoing conflict and showed EU unity and resolve in its support for a sovereign and peaceful country.

Austrian MFA