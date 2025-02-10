PaN President Hermann Mückler Awarded Golden Medal of Honor for Services to the State of Vienna

Hermann Mückler (l.), President of the umbrella organization “Partners of All Nations” was awarded the Golden Medal of Honor of the State of Vienna. Member of Parliament Ewa Samel (r.) presented the medal. / Picture: © Stadt Wien/Schaub Walzer

In his laudatory speech, Dr. Oskar Wawra, Vice President of the umbrella organization PaN, highlighted four central aspects that particularly characterize Prof. Mückler's work: Internationality, research and teaching, family, and his remarkable commitment to civil society.

As a renowned university professor of ethnology and cultural and social anthropology at the University of Vienna, Prof. Mückler's academic focus is on Oceania and Southeast Asia. Against this background, he founded the Austrian-South Pacific Society in 1995 to represent the interests of the island states of these regions in Austria, as they do not have diplomatic representation. Through his commitment, he contributes significantly to Austria's cultural and academic networking with these distant regions.

A life for science and intercultural exchange

Prof. Mückler is not only extremely active as a scientist, but also as an author and editor of numerous publications. To date, he has authored, co-authored or edited 34 books. He also owns a private library with around 14,000 works, including one of the world's most important collections of historical pictorial representations of the South Seas. This extensive collection is a unique testimony to the cultural development and European view of these regions.

In addition to his academic work, Prof. Mückler is involved in around twenty different associations, organizations, and institutions voluntarily. He is President of the renowned Anthropological Society in Vienna and, as President, heads the umbrella organization PaN, a network of 122 bilateral Austrian-foreign friendship societies. These organizations are committed to cultural exchange and mutual understanding between Austria and the world.

A commitment out of deepest conviction

In his speech, Dr. Wawra told an anecdote about Prof. Mückler: when asked what motivated him to his extraordinary social commitment, he once replied: “I am doing so well in life that I feel the need to give something back and make a positive difference.” This attitude is reflected in his diverse work and makes him an outstanding personality in science and civil society.

Gratitude and vision

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Mückler was touched by the high honor and emphasized that he sees the award as an obligation to continue his commitment to society. Especially in today's world, in which global and national challenges require close cooperation and intercultural understanding, it is more important than ever to build bridges between cultures and promote dialog.

Appreciation from the umbrella organization PaN

The board of the umbrella organization PaN as well as numerous representatives from politics, academia, and civil society warmly congratulated Prof. Mückler on this honorable recognition. The award underlines the important role he plays through his tireless work for international exchange and scientific research into exceptional cultural areas.

What is the umbrella organization PaN?

The umbrella organization of all Austrian-foreign societies - PaN (Partnership of Austria with all Nations) - is an organization dedicated to the promotion of international friendships and cultural exchange. Founded to strengthen Austria's relations with other countries on a civil society level, the network now comprises 122 bilateral friendship societies. These are committed to promoting cultural, economic, and social links between Austria and numerous countries around the world. PaN makes a significant contribution to supporting international cooperation and intensifying intercultural dialog.

PaN

City of Vienna