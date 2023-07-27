Palais Lobkowitz: An Architectural Jewel in the Heart of Vienna Invites you to Discover it
Just a few steps from the Hofburg Palace sits one of Vienna's oldest and most impressive Baroque palaces: the Palais Lobkowitz. Built between 1689 and 1694, the magnificent building has housed the Theater Museum since 1991 and has attracted art and culture enthusiasts worldwide.
A total of ten stations lead guests on a fascinating tour through the elegant palace. During the tour, visitors learn interesting facts about the architecture and the eventful history of the building as well as about its former residents. Particular emphasis is placed on the music-loving Lobkowitz family, who acquired the palace in 1745. Another focus of the tour is the close connection of the city palace with important artists, including the composer Ludwig van Beethoven, the painter Gustav Klimt and the figure theater visionary Richard Teschner.
A culinary discovery awaits guests in the Mediterranean-style courtyard of the Lobkowitz Palace: "the new Café im Lobkowitz." For all visitors, even those who do not visit the museum, the café offers an oasis of calm in the middle of the lively city. From Wednesday to Sunday, the impressions gained after a tour of the Lobkowitz Palace can be enjoyed here in a relaxed atmosphere.
The audio guide for the Palais Lobkowitz Tour is available in German and English at the Theater Museum box office. The price is 14 euros (reduced by 11 euros) and includes admission to all special exhibitions.
History of Lobkowitz Palace
The magnificent building was erected as the first significant baroque city palace after the Second Turkish Siege of 1683. The imperial chief equerry Philipp Sigmund Count von Dietrichstein acquired the land at the then Schweinemarkt in 1687 and commissioned the imperial court engineer Giovanni Pietro Tencala to build the palace.
The architecture of the palace impresses with its elegant design, which has been well preserved until today. Especially worth seeing is the central reality of the main portal, which was designed by Johann Bernhard Fischer von Erlach. The Lobkowitz Palace was completed in 1694 and underwent various alterations in the following years, which did not change the original basic architectural concept.
In 1745 the palace came into the possession of the Lobkowitz family, who inhabited the house until the seventies of the 20th century. The palace experienced its heyday under Franz Joseph Maximilian von Lobkowitz, who was a great lover of music and maintained his music band. Among others, Ludwig van Beethoven, who was sponsored by the prince, was a frequent guest at the palace and performed there. The close association with Beethoven led to the Palais ballroom being named the "Eroica Hall," named after Beethoven's famous 3rd Symphony.
Over the centuries, the Lobkowitz Palace served various purposes. Among others, it housed the French embassy and the Czechoslovak legation. During the Second World War, the building suffered damage but was later renovated by the French occupation forces and used as a cultural institute. Eventually, the palace came into the possession of the Republic of Austria and was extensively renovated to house the theater collection of the Austrian National Library and Theater Museum.
On October 26, 1991, the Theater Museum in Palais Lobkowitz was ceremoniously opened and has since offered an impressive collection in the field of theater. The Eroica Hall, with its rich cultural heritage and unique atmosphere, remains an important venue for festive occasions to this day.
Palais Lobkowitz invites you to take a fascinating journey into Vienna's past and discover the beauty and significance of this historic gem. With its new tour and inviting café, the museum offers an unforgettable experience for culture enthusiasts and epicureans alike. Visit Palais Lobkowitz and immerse yourself in the history and creativity of the Austrian capital.