EU Culture Salon Invites to a Discussion on the Future of Europe with Caroline de Gruyter
On June 27, the EU Culture Salon, a new series of events organized by the Representation of the European Commission, will take place at the House of the European Union. The guest will be the renowned journalist and author Caroline de Gruyter, whose book "The Habsburg Empire - Inspiration for Europe?" has caused a sensation.
Caroline de Gruyter is a well-known journalist and author specializing in European issues and politics. She was born in the Netherlands and studied journalism there. She works regularly as a columnist for the Dutch newspaper "NRC Handelsblad" and also writes for other renowned newspapers such as "The International New York Times" and "The Guardian". Her main focus is on European affairs, especially the European Union and its member states. She is known for her critical and informed analysis of European politics and has also published several books on European issues.
Caroline de Gruyter has written the book "The Habsburg Empire - Inspiration for Europe?" In the book, she deals with the parallels between the Habsburg Empire and the European Union. She emphasizes that both the Habsburg Empire and the EU unite a diversity of peoples, languages, and cultures and try to avoid conflict and compromise. De Gruyter delves into the history of the Habsburg Empire, unearthing forgotten stories and insights. She argues that the EU can learn from the Habsburg past. In her book, she shares her personal experiences from her time in Vienna and her conversations with diplomats, politicians, and others to provide historical context and lessons.
During the event, de Gruyter will join EU Ambassador Martin Selmayr to discuss possible parallels between the European Union and the former Habsburg Empire. What lessons can be learned from the history of the Habsburgs for the European Union? This question will be the focus of the lively debate. The EU Culture Salon will be moderated by Paul Schmidt, Secretary General of the Austrian Society for European Politics. Following the discussion, participants are invited to agape to end the evening in a relaxed atmosphere.
The event will be held in English and is aimed at a broad audience. Interested parties are asked to register by emailing COMM-REP-VIE-EU-KULTURSALON@ec.europa.eu to attend the event.
The EU Culture Salon with Caroline de Gruyter will take place on June 27, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the House of the European Union in Vienna, Wipplingerstrasse 35, 1010 Vienna. Admission is free, but registration is required. The EU Culture Salon is an exciting opportunity to reflect on the future of Europe and learn from the experiences of the past.