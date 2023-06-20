Austria Takes Responsibility: Recommendations for Dealing with Art Objects from Colonial Contexts Presented
At a press conference, State Secretary for Art and Culture Andrea Mayer, together with Jonathan Fine, Director of the Vienna World Museum, presented the recommendations for action of an international advisory panel on the handling of art objects from a colonial context in Austrian federal museums.
At the beginning of 2022, the internationally staffed committee, chaired by Weltmuseum Director Jonathan Fine, began its work on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. The discussion on how to deal with art objects from a colonial context is part of a broader process in which Austria wants to become aware of its past and take responsibility for past suffering and injustice.
Although Austria was not a classical colonial power, the country benefited from and was involved in the colonial system. Many of the questionable art objects have their origins in colonial wars and have been forcibly stolen from their cultures of origin. European rulers had regarded large parts of the world as a "self-service store" during the colonial period, said State Secretary Mayer, "Calling that an injustice and following up with concrete actions of serious confrontation is our responsibility."
The panel's recommendations focus on several aspects, including the possibility of restitution of objects at the request of the state of origin, if the object was taken against the will of the former owner under a colonial context. There is also a focus on strengthening provenance research in federal museums to investigate these issues.
State Secretary Mayer emphasized Austria's responsibility to deal with the past and to take concrete measures. In addition to drafting a law on the restitution of objects from the federal property with a colonial context of injustice, she announced a doubling of funding for postcolonial provenance research.
The recommendations of the advisory body are not only to enable the restitution of objects but also to promote increased cultural and scientific exchange with the countries concerned and to support civil society initiatives to come to terms with colonialism. As Vindobona.org reported, the Austrian Foreign Ministry under Michael Linhart developed a Africa strategy for Austria. These steps are aligned with a resolution that the foreign ministry includes restitution of cultural artifacts and assets as part of this strategy.
With this step, Austria is taking a significant step towards acknowledging its past and taking responsibility. The draft law now pending will show how the implementation of the recommendations will look in practice and what contribution Austria will make to coming to terms with its colonial heritage.