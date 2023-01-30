OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Bujar Osmani Will Visit Brussels
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani will visit Brussels to meet with EU and NATO Officials.
Tomorrow, on January 31, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia and OSCE Chairman-in-office Bujar Osmani will attend a high-level meeting with EU and NATO officials in Brussels. The visit will highlight North Macedonia's priorities and programs for 2023 and strengthen cooperation for sustainable security across the region under the 2023 Chairpersonship.
The OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani will meet with Josep Borrell, the Vice President and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. He will also meet with Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, European Emergency Response Coordinator, Miroslav Lajčák, the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues and other high-level officials.
Ahead of his trip to Brussels, Chairman-in-Office Osmani will meet with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană and present the North Atlantic Council with the Chairpersonship's program. The main points will be the displaying roads for viable cooperation, presenting the plan, and work of the OSCE field missions, and strengthening security in the OSCE region.