OSCE Asia Conference Calls for a Global Alliance Against Cybercrime

The OSCE and the ASEAN region are strengthening their cooperation in Bangkok on global cyber security. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons/ Ninara / CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en)

In late May 2026, the annual Asia Conference of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) was held in the Thai capital. Under the theme “Combating Transnational Threats in the Digital Age through Enhanced Cooperation in Asia and the OSCE Region,” some 150 senior politicians, diplomats, and experts from 36 countries gathered. It was the first OSCE Asia Conference held outside Europe in seven years.

A historic alliance facing new challenges

The meeting was jointly organized by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finland (in its capacity as Chair of the OSCE Group of Asian Partners for 2026), and the OSCE Secretariat. The conference highlighted just how closely the security interests of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region are now intertwined.

The partnership has a long history: Japan was the first to join in 1992, followed by Thailand in 2000, and later by Afghanistan, Australia, and South Korea. Thailand plays a key strategic role in this context: it is the only member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that is also an OSCE partner.

“Online scams have evolved into sophisticated, cross-border threats that spare no country,” emphasized Thailand’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi in his opening remarks. Thailand aims to serve as a “bridge” to strengthen cooperation between ASEAN and the OSCE.

OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu also called for an “inclusive multilateral dialogue” amid growing mistrust among states and global supply chain issues. Finland’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Outi Holopainen, also drew a connection to the geopolitical situation in Europe, stating that strengthening economic security and media literacy had become all the more urgent in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine—a flagrant violation of international law.

The Three Pillars of Digital Security

The conference was structured around three thematic priorities that reflect the OSCE’s comprehensive concept of security.

The focus was on hybrid threats and the misuse of technology, particularly in the context of human trafficking (6 to 10% of the approximately 8,000 victims in Europe each year come from Asian countries) and drug trafficking networks, such as the historic opium route from Afghanistan to Europe.

The session on economic resilience examined how illicit financial flows in the digital space can undermine the economic stability of entire nations. Oramone Chantapant, Senior Director at the Bank of Thailand, presented approaches for securing financial systems against digital attacks. Another key topic was media and information literacy. To arm societies against disinformation campaigns, Thai experts and journalists—including Panu Wongcha-um (Thomson Reuters)—advocated for fact-based and transparent reporting.

A look behind the scenes of Thailand’s cyber defense

A practical highlight for conference participants was a visit to the Anti-Cyber Scam Center (ACSC) of the Royal Thai Police. Thailand is considered a pioneer in Southeast Asia in the active fight against digital financial crime.

In addition to the conference proceedings, current reports show how Thai authorities operate: The heart of the national defense system is the Anti-Online Scam Operation Center (AOC 1441), established in November 2023. Designed like a “war room,” this center uses artificial intelligence and big data analytics to detect fraud patterns in real time.

Thanks to its direct connections with the Bank of Thailand, commercial banks, and telecommunications providers, the AOC is able to freeze suspicious accounts (so-called “mule accounts” or straw-man accounts) often within just 10 minutes of an incident.

Official data demonstrates how effectively this digital infrastructure works. In the first 12 months after launch, the emergency hotline “1441” handled over 1.1 million calls and froze more than 340,000 fraudulent accounts. This enabled the seizure of funds worth an estimated 19 billion baht (around 480 million euros) from the fraudsters. In the first year, the total losses from online fraud in the country fell by a remarkable 44 percent.

Cooperation Instead of Isolation

The conference in Bangkok concluded with a clear message that security in the 21st century is no longer a zero-sum game. Since cyberattacks and digital disinformation do not stop at geographical borders, cross-regional alliances such as the one between the OSCE and its Asian partners strengthen collective defense capabilities. Only through the rapid exchange of best practices—such as the Thai AI Defense Center—can the digital space be made permanently safer.

Royal Thai Embassy Vienna

OSCE