A Crisis Manager for Vienna: Monica Juma Takes the Helm at UNODC and UNOV

Then U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo welcomed Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Monica Juma to the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. in 2018. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, U.S. Department of State from United States, Public domain

Juma stepped into her dual leadership roles in Vienna at a moment of global uncertainty, highlighting the considerable challenges and responsibilities that come with guiding both offices. She stated: “I am incredibly proud and honored to lead these two offices in Vienna at a critical moment for multilateralism. I look forward to drawing on my experience in defense, security, and diplomacy to support the UN’s efforts in addressing the most pressing challenges of our time—including drugs, organized crime, corruption, and terrorism.”

Her appointment is seen as a strong signal within the international community. Until Juma officially took office, John Brandolino (Head of the Department of Treaty Affairs) had been serving as acting head. East African media and political observers emphasize that Juma’s rise reflects the growing diplomatic significance of Kenya and Africa in global governance structures.

From Nairobi to Oxford to the global stage

Born in 1963, Juma has an exceptionally broad track record spanning both operational security policy and cutting-edge academic research. After earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in government and public administration from the University of Nairobi, she received her Ph.D. in political science from the prestigious University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, where she also earned a certificate in refugee studies. In addition to English, she is fluent in Kiswahili and Kamba.

Before accepting the position in Vienna, she made a significant impact on Kenya’s government, security architecture, and ministries. From 2022 to early 2026, she served as the very first National Security Advisor to Kenyan President William Ruto and as Secretary of the National Security Council. Under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, she successively served as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Energy, and served as interim Cabinet Secretary for Petroleum and Mining. Between 2010 and 2013, she represented her home country as ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti, as well as serving as permanent representative to the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Juma is no stranger to the White House either: Dr. Monica Kathina Juma's connections to the U.S. stem from her influential role in security policy and academia. In May 2024, she was among the hand-picked state guests at U.S. President Joe Biden’s official state banquet in honor of the Kenyan president, reflecting her significant involvement in U.S.-Kenya security collaborations amidst Kenya's designation as a "Major Non-NATO Ally." As National Security Advisor, Juma was pivotal in forging these agreements during Kenyan President William Ruto's state visit. Additionally, she served as an adjunct faculty member at the African Centre for Strategic Studies at the National Defense University, where she applied her extensive experience in teaching security analysis and conflict resolution to U.S. military officers and diplomats.

Huge tasks await in Vienna

Juma’s schedule for the coming months is already packed. She is taking the helm at a time when transnational criminal networks are rapidly going digital. The UNODC’s agenda currently includes monumental tasks such as combating global cybercrime, international human trafficking, modern “sextortion” (online sexual blackmail), and curbing illicit financial flows and the global drug trade.

With Juma, Vienna gains a strategist who understands the interplay between regional conflicts and global security like few others. Observers view her appointment as an opportunity to infuse the often cumbersome multilateral UN processes with new, pragmatic momentum.

More information on Monica Juma:

Professional Experience National Security Adviser to the President Republic of Kenya (First-ever appointment) Secretary Kenya’s National Security Council Acting Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Petroleum and Mining, Kenya Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Energy, Kenya Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Defence, Kenya Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kenya Principal Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kenya Principal Secretary Department of Interior, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Kenya Principal Secretary Ministry of Defence, Kenya Diplomatic Service Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Embassy of Kenya to Ethiopia and Djibouti Permanent Representative Permanent Mission of Kenya to the African Union (AU), the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Academic & Research Experience Adjunct Faculty Member African Centre for Strategic Studies, National Defence University – Washington DC, USA Executive Director Research Africa Institute of South Africa (AISA) Executive Director Africa Policy Institute Senior Researcher / Policy Analyst Safer Africa Education PhD, Doctor of Philosophy University of Oxford, United Kingdom Master of Arts in Government and Public Administration University of Nairobi, Kenya Bachelor of Arts in Government and Public Administration University of Nairobi, Kenya Languages English (Fluent) , Kiswahili, Kamba

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