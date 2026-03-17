Meet Francesca Camilleri Vettiger: From Strasbourg to Vienna as Malta’s Top Diplomat

H.E. Francesca Camilleri Vettiger (l.), Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Malta to the OSCE, with the OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu (r.). / Picture: © OSCE / OSCE Secretary General / ID: 662137, (CC BY-ND 4.0)

Francesca Camilleri Vettiger presented her credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and to John Brandolino, the acting Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNOV). She is now officially Malta’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, as well as Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). She also met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu to discuss future cooperation. Her move to Vienna follows an intensive and formative period in Strasbourg.

Academic Foundation and Early Career Start

Francesca Camilleri Vettiger laid the foundation for her career with an impressive academic track record. She holds a Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) from the University of Malta, which she completed in May 2015. This was followed by a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in international human rights law from Utrecht University and a Master of Science (MSc) in global health policy from the University of London.

Immediately after graduating in 2015, she joined the office of then-Deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech. Just one year later, she joined the diplomatic service and represented Malta at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva.

The Strasbourg Era: Leadership During the EU Presidency

Her most significant posting before Vienna was the Maltese Office at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. In September 2020, she was promoted to Deputy Permanent Representative before being appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Malta in June 2023, at just over 30 years of age.

Under her leadership in Strasbourg (2023–2026), Malta took center stage in European politics. She served as Chair of the Committee of Delegates of the Committee of Ministers and chaired crucial meetings during Malta’s EU Presidency of the Committee of Ministers (May to November 2025). During this time, she set the agenda in the fight against gender stereotypes and gender-based violence.

Between Success and Controversy

Despite her impressive resume and meteoric career, Francesca Camilleri Vettiger was not spared public criticism. In the Maltese media, particularly through investigative outlets like The Shift News, allegations of nepotism surfaced upon her appointment as ambassador in 2023.

Critics pointed out that she is the sister of the incumbent Minister for Gozo, Clint Camilleri. Diplomatic circles in Malta complained that the promotion was made at the instigation of Foreign Minister Ian Borg to secure a lucrative and comfortable post for a colleague’s sister.

The new role in Vienna

In Vienna, she will now represent Malta’s interests during a geopolitically highly sensitive period. As ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the OSCE, she faces the challenge of helping to shape the security architecture in Europe and strengthening Malta’s role as a neutral mediator.

Francesca Camilleri Vettiger speaks fluent English and Maltese and is married to a Swiss citizen from Basel.

More information on Mrs. Camilleri Vettiger:

H.E. Francesca Camilleri Vettiger | Curriculum Vitae Personal Details Born: Feb 18, 1991 | Status: Married | Credentials: March 10, 2026 / February 17, 2026 Professional Career 2026 – Present Ambassador to Austria; Perm. Representative to OSCE, UN, and Intl. Organisations in Vienna 2023 – 2026 Ambassador & Perm. Representative to Council of Europe (Strasbourg); President of the North-South Centre Exec. Committee 2025 President of the Committee of Ministers’ Deputies (Malta’s Presidency) 2020 – 2023 Deputy Perm. Representative / First Counsellor (Strasbourg); Chargée d’Affaires a.i. (2020–2021) 2019 – 2020 Counsellor, Perm. Representation of Malta to the Council of Europe 2019 Coordinator for Intl. Human Rights Law, Ministry for Foreign Affairs (Valletta) 2016 – 2017 Senior Policy Officer to the WTO (Geneva) during Malta’s EU Council Presidency 2013 – 2016 Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Coordinator (DPM Office); Trainee/Pupillage at PiscoPartners & SZA Law Firm Education & Qualifications 2022 MSc Global Health Policy – London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (Distinction) 2018 LL.M. Public International Law – Utrecht University (Distinction) 2015 / 2016 Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) – University of Malta; Warrant to practise law (Advocate) 2012 / 2013 Bachelor of Laws with European Studies; Diploma of Notary Public Publication & Languages Publication Compulsory Vaccinations for Children... (2019) Netherlands Quarterly of Human Rights Languages English & Maltese (Bilingual); Italian, French (Intermediate); German, Spanish (Passive)

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