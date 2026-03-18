Meet Cynthia Chidiac, Lebanon’s Bridge Builder in Times of Crisis
Amid a period of diplomatic realignment, Lebanon has sent an experienced lawyer and diplomat to Vienna. Cynthia Chidiac, Lebanon’s new Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and international organizations, presented her credentials some time back. Her appointment marks the start of an ambitious diplomatic mission that combines legal expertise with an international network.
At the end of last year, Cynthia Chidiac took the decisive formal step in her new mission: she presented her credentials to Ghada Waly, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV). This meeting was the culmination of a series of official visits that began with a visit to the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (BMEIA). There, she presented the “copie d’usage” to Chief of Protocol Maximilian Hennig and met with Secretary General for Foreign Affairs Nikolaus Marschik. Just one day before the ceremony at UNOV, Chidiac was received by Gerd Müller, Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). This packed schedule underscores the importance Lebanon attaches to Vienna’s diplomatic community—a hub central to international cooperation in the areas of drug control (UNODC), industrial development, and nuclear safety (IAEA).
A Career Marked by Law and the Advancement of Women
Who is the woman who will represent the interests of the Land of the Cedars in Vienna? A glance at her résumé reveals deep-rooted expertise in legal matters and the promotion of civil society structures.
Before being appointed to Vienna, Chidiac served as Deputy Head of Mission at the Lebanese Mission to the European Union in Brussels (2023–2025). However, her time between 2021 and 2023 was particularly formative: as a legal advisor for UN Women in Beirut and director of a program for the political and economic empowerment of women at the Asfari Institute of the American University of Beirut (AUB), she actively championed the role of women in Lebanese society.
Academic Excellence and Linguistic Proficiency
Chidiac’s profile stands out for its impressive academic breadth. She is an alumna of Freie Universität Berlin, where she earned her master’s degree in European Studies. She also holds master’s degrees in international environmental law from the Université de Limoges and in public law from the renowned Université de Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.
Thanks to her fluency in Arabic, English, French, and German, she is considered an ideal bridge-builder between cultures—a skill that is invaluable in Vienna’s multilateral environment.
Challenges for Lebanon in Vienna
Lebanon is currently facing enormous domestic economic and political challenges. In Vienna, Chidiac will have the task of mobilizing international support and deepening cooperation with organizations such as UNIDO to strengthen her home country’s industrial base. Her previous experience as an advisor to UNODC (2006–2007) should also help her effectively represent Lebanon’s security interests in the Austrian capital.
More information on Ms. Chidiac:
|H.E. Cynthia Chidiac | Curriculum Vitae
|Personal Details
|Born: January 1, 1984
|Professional Career
|2025 – Present
|Ambassador-Designate of Lebanon to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
|11/2023 – 09/2025
|Deputy Head of Mission, Mission of Lebanon to the European Union, Brussels – Belgium
|07/2021 – 10/2023
|Legal Advisor, UN Women, Beirut Office – Lebanon
|04/2022 – 11/2023
|Senior Research Assistant & Program Lead on Women's Political and Economic Empowerment in Lebanon, Asfari Institute for Civil Society and Citizenship, American University of Beirut – Lebanon
|09/2020 – 06/2021
|Deputy Chief of Cabinet, Minister’s Cabinet, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lebanon
|12/2019 – 09/2020
|Legal Expert, Center for Legal Consultations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lebanon
|01/2018 – 12/2019
|Counsellor (covering Human Rights, Budget & UN Reform), Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations, New York
|09/2013 – 12/2017
|First Secretary, Political Officer, Embassy of Lebanon in Berlin – Germany
|04/2012 – 08/2013
|Deputy Chief of Mission / Head of Chancery / Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of Lebanon in Pretoria – South Africa
|07/2011 – 09/2011
|Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of Lebanon in Freetown – Sierra Leone
|12/2008 – 07/2011
|Secretary of the Lebanese-Syrian Border Demarcation Committee, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beirut – Lebanon
|02/2008 – 03/2012
|Desk Officer, Political Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Lebanon
|02/2008
|Joined the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Education & Qualifications
|2016 – 2017
|Master's in European Studies – Freie Universität Berlin, Germany (Thesis: "Effectiveness of EU Sanctions against Russia")
|2006 – 2007
|Master’s in Public Law – Université de Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, France
|2005 – 2006
|Master’s in International and Comparative Environmental Law – Université de Limoges, France
|2001 – 2006
|Bachelor of French Language and Literature – Lebanese University, Fanar, Lebanon
|2001 – 2005
|Bachelor of General Law and Lebanese Law – Université Saint-Esprit de Kaslik, Lebanon
|Publications & Languages
|Publications
|Abou-Habib, L., Akil, C., & Chidiac, C. (2023). "A flurry of feminist knowledge production in the SWANA region...". Gender & Development.
Co-author, "Lebanon Rapid Environmental Assessment...", UNDP.
|Languages
|Arabic (Mother tongue); French, English, German (Fluent)
Presidential Chancellery of Austria
UNIS United Nations Information Service