Meet Cynthia Chidiac, Lebanon’s Bridge Builder in Times of Crisis

Cynthia Chidiac has had a distinguished diplomatic career, serving as a Council Member at the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the UN in New York, as well as in senior positions in Berlin (First Secretary and Political Officer from 2013 to 2017). / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Carina Karlovits und Peter Lechner/HBF

At the end of last year, Cynthia Chidiac took the decisive formal step in her new mission: she presented her credentials to Ghada Waly, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV). This meeting was the culmination of a series of official visits that began with a visit to the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (BMEIA). There, she presented the “copie d’usage” to Chief of Protocol Maximilian Hennig and met with Secretary General for Foreign Affairs Nikolaus Marschik. Just one day before the ceremony at UNOV, Chidiac was received by Gerd Müller, Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). This packed schedule underscores the importance Lebanon attaches to Vienna’s diplomatic community—a hub central to international cooperation in the areas of drug control (UNODC), industrial development, and nuclear safety (IAEA).

A Career Marked by Law and the Advancement of Women

Who is the woman who will represent the interests of the Land of the Cedars in Vienna? A glance at her résumé reveals deep-rooted expertise in legal matters and the promotion of civil society structures.

Before being appointed to Vienna, Chidiac served as Deputy Head of Mission at the Lebanese Mission to the European Union in Brussels (2023–2025). However, her time between 2021 and 2023 was particularly formative: as a legal advisor for UN Women in Beirut and director of a program for the political and economic empowerment of women at the Asfari Institute of the American University of Beirut (AUB), she actively championed the role of women in Lebanese society.

Academic Excellence and Linguistic Proficiency

Chidiac’s profile stands out for its impressive academic breadth. She is an alumna of Freie Universität Berlin, where she earned her master’s degree in European Studies. She also holds master’s degrees in international environmental law from the Université de Limoges and in public law from the renowned Université de Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Thanks to her fluency in Arabic, English, French, and German, she is considered an ideal bridge-builder between cultures—a skill that is invaluable in Vienna’s multilateral environment.

Challenges for Lebanon in Vienna

Lebanon is currently facing enormous domestic economic and political challenges. In Vienna, Chidiac will have the task of mobilizing international support and deepening cooperation with organizations such as UNIDO to strengthen her home country’s industrial base. Her previous experience as an advisor to UNODC (2006–2007) should also help her effectively represent Lebanon’s security interests in the Austrian capital.

More information on Ms. Chidiac:

H.E. Cynthia Chidiac | Curriculum Vitae Personal Details Born: January 1, 1984 Professional Career 2025 – Present Ambassador-Designate of Lebanon to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna 11/2023 – 09/2025 Deputy Head of Mission, Mission of Lebanon to the European Union, Brussels – Belgium 07/2021 – 10/2023 Legal Advisor, UN Women, Beirut Office – Lebanon 04/2022 – 11/2023 Senior Research Assistant & Program Lead on Women's Political and Economic Empowerment in Lebanon, Asfari Institute for Civil Society and Citizenship, American University of Beirut – Lebanon 09/2020 – 06/2021 Deputy Chief of Cabinet, Minister’s Cabinet, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lebanon 12/2019 – 09/2020 Legal Expert, Center for Legal Consultations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lebanon 01/2018 – 12/2019 Counsellor (covering Human Rights, Budget & UN Reform), Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations, New York 09/2013 – 12/2017 First Secretary, Political Officer, Embassy of Lebanon in Berlin – Germany 04/2012 – 08/2013 Deputy Chief of Mission / Head of Chancery / Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of Lebanon in Pretoria – South Africa 07/2011 – 09/2011 Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of Lebanon in Freetown – Sierra Leone 12/2008 – 07/2011 Secretary of the Lebanese-Syrian Border Demarcation Committee, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beirut – Lebanon 02/2008 – 03/2012 Desk Officer, Political Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Lebanon 02/2008 Joined the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Education & Qualifications 2016 – 2017 Master's in European Studies – Freie Universität Berlin, Germany (Thesis: "Effectiveness of EU Sanctions against Russia") 2006 – 2007 Master’s in Public Law – Université de Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, France 2005 – 2006 Master’s in International and Comparative Environmental Law – Université de Limoges, France 2001 – 2006 Bachelor of French Language and Literature – Lebanese University, Fanar, Lebanon 2001 – 2005 Bachelor of General Law and Lebanese Law – Université Saint-Esprit de Kaslik, Lebanon Publications & Languages Publications Abou-Habib, L., Akil, C., & Chidiac, C. (2023). "A flurry of feminist knowledge production in the SWANA region...". Gender & Development.

Co-author, "Lebanon Rapid Environmental Assessment...", UNDP. Languages Arabic (Mother tongue); French, English, German (Fluent)

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Embassy of Lebanon in Austria