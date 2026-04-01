UNODC and Interpol Start in Vienna the Fight Against Global Fraud Networks

Closer cooperation between governments and the private sector is essential for addressing the global threat of fraud, as stated at the Global Fraud Summit. / Picture: © UNODC/ Global Fraud Summit / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 4.0 / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.de)

At the Global Fraud Summit in Vienna, jointly organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the international police organization INTERPOL, over 1,300 experts from the worlds of politics, technology, and law enforcement gathered to develop a coordinated response to a threat that has long taken on the characteristics of a pandemic.

A billion-dollar business at the expense of the most vulnerable

The figures presented in the Vienna conference halls are shocking. According to estimates by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), global losses from organized fraud amount to approximately $442 billion.

“Fraud is no longer just a financial crime. It is a global security crisis,” warned Valdecy Urquiza, Secretary General of INTERPOL. The criminal networks behind these acts operate with a high degree of professionalism. They often use the profits for human trafficking and money laundering, which can destabilize entire economic systems.

AI as a Catalyst for Crime

A central theme of the summit was the role of modern technologies. Generative AI, in particular, has shifted the playing field in favor of criminals. Deepfakes, in particular, which enable deceptively real audio and video messages, allow fraudsters to impersonate family members or superiors (CEO fraud). Chatbots, with their automated scripts, also allow criminals to contact millions of potential victims simultaneously, without language barriers or time constraints slowing them down.

“With today’s technology, everyone is a potential target, and no target is out of reach,” explained John Brandolino, Deputy Executive Director of the UNODC.

The Alliance of Giants: Government Meets the Private Sector

What made this summit unique was the composition of its participants. Alongside government representatives from countries such as Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, the heavyweights of the tech world were also at the table: Amazon, Meta, TikTok, and crypto experts from Chainalysis, as well as banks like Santander.

The conclusion is clear: since fraud is mostly carried out via digital platforms and financial institutions, authorities alone can do little to combat it.

Results: From Promise to Action

The summit concluded not only with warm words but with two concrete legal instruments: the Call to Action on Combating Fraud, a high-level document designed to translate political commitments into practical measures, and the Global Public-Private Partnership Framework, a framework intended to accelerate information sharing between banks, tech companies, and law enforcement.

A total of 56 countries and organizations signed concrete “pledges”—binding commitments to regularly report their progress in the fight against fraud. In addition, INTERPOL published the second edition of its Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment, which analyzes the latest tactics used by criminal syndicates.

Why Fraud Is So Hard to Combat

Fraud is so successful because it exploits transnationality. A perpetrator can be based in Southeast Asia, use servers in Eastern Europe, and defraud a victim in Germany of their life savings. According to the FBI’s latest Internet Crime Report (a reference for global trends), cases of “investment fraud” and “business email compromise” (BEC) in particular are rising rapidly.

Another growing problem is so-called “pig butchering,” in which victims are entangled in fake relationships for months before investing large sums in fraudulent crypto platforms. These operations are often carried out in massive fraud hubs in Southeast Asia, where the employees themselves are victims of human trafficking.

The Vienna Summit marks a turning point. The message to organized gangs is clear: the isolation of victims and authorities ends here. If the “Global Public-Private Partnership” approach takes hold, the digital space for fraudsters will become significantly smaller in the future. But for now, the same rule still applies to everyone: vigilance is the best protection.

Interpol

UNODC

UNIS United Nations Information Service

U.S. Department of Justice

FBI