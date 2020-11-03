Opening of Vienna's Christmas Market is Postponed

Due to the new lockdown, the City of Vienna has postponed the opening of the Christmas market on the Rathausplatz in Vienna, the square in front of the Vienna City Hall. It is still unclear if the recent terror attacks on the Inner City will also affect the Christmas celebrations in Vienna.

The opening of the Christmas market in front of the Vienna City Hall has been postponed. / Picture: © Flickr / Otto Rapp (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The lock-down decision of the Federal Government and now maybe also the recent attacks on Vienna's Inner City require changes of the Advent offer at the Vienna Rathausplatz.

Due to the lockdown of several weeks decided by the Austrian Federal Government, the opening of the Viennese Weihnachtstraum and the Christmas Market, planned for mid-November, has been postponed. …

