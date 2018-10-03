Sponsored
Official Visit of the Belgian Royal Couple to Vienna
Published: October 3, 2018; 09:55 · (Vindobona)
Belgian King Philippe and his wife Mathilde paid a visit to Austria on the occasion of the opening of the Pieter Bruegel the Elder exhibition (Vindobona reported). In addition to the opening in the Kunsthistorisches Museum, the programme included receptions with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Mayor Michael Ludwig, as well as a visit to the National Library. For the royal couple this is their first official visit to Austria since their accession to the throne.
Belgian King Philippe and his wife Mathilde: The royal couple's visit underlines the importance of the great Flemish artist Pieter Bruegel the Elder for Belgium. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBFThis article includes a total of 357 words.
Reception by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen
After the formal reception with military honours in the inner courtyard of the Hofburg (greeting by the presidential couple, hymns of both countries, walking of the honorary company) a conversation followed with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer in the office of the…
