Sensational: 450th Anniversary of the Death of Pieter Bruegel the Elder

Pieter Bruegel the Elder - The Tower of Babel / Picture: © KHM-Museumsverband / Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, Rotterdam

The year 2019 sees the 450th anniversary of the death of Pieter Bruegel the Elder (c 1525/30 – 1569).

At the beginning of October, the Kunsthistorisches Museum will open the first-ever major monograph show dedicated to the greatest Netherlandish painter of the sixteenth century: Pieter Bruegel the Elder (c. 1525/30-1569).

Just over forty paintings by Bruegel’s own hand…