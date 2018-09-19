Sponsored
Article Tools
Sensational: 450th Anniversary of the Death of Pieter Bruegel the Elder
Published: September 19, 2018; 14:36 · (Vindobona)
An exhibition at the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna commemorates the 450th anniversary of Pieter Bruegel's death. The museum is dedicating the world’s first ever major monograph exhibition to the artist widely regarded as the 16th century’s greatest Netherlandish painter. Bringing together over 90 works by the master, the overview of Bruegel’s entire oeuvre is set to be nothing short of sensational.
Pieter Bruegel the Elder - The Tower of Babel / Picture: © KHM-Museumsverband / Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, RotterdamThis article includes a total of 839 words.
The year 2019 sees the 450th anniversary of the death of Pieter Bruegel the Elder (c 1525/30 – 1569).
At the beginning of October, the Kunsthistorisches Museum will open the first-ever major monograph show dedicated to the greatest Netherlandish painter of the sixteenth century: Pieter Bruegel the Elder (c. 1525/30-1569).
Just over forty paintings by Bruegel’s own hand…
Fast News Search