Sponsored
Article Tools
A Treasure Trove of Knowledge: 650 Years of Austrian National Library
Published: Yesterday; 09:03 · (Vindobona)
The Austrian National Library is the largest library in Austria, with more than 12 million items in its various collections. The library, one of the country’s most venerable cultural and academic institutions, is currently celebrating its 650th anniversary. During the Austrian Empire, from 1867 in the Austrian-Hungarian Empire, the library was one of the most comprehensive universal libraries in the world when it was named the Vienna Court Library until the end of the First World War.
Austrian National Library: The State Hall (German: Prunksaal) is the central structure of the old imperial library and part of the Hofburg palace / Picture: © Österreichische Nationalbibliothek / HlochThis article includes a total of 506 words.
Entitled »A Treasure Trove of Knowledge - 650 Years of Austrian National Library, the show presents the most fascinating objects from the collections in the context of the history of their acquisitions.
The jubilee exhibition at the Baroque State Hall is the focal point of interest.
The series » Exhibit of the Month is a special highlight: each month a particular evening…
Fast News Search