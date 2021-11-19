OeAD: International Agency for Education and Networking Turns 60 Years Old
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 14:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Austrian Agency for Education and Internationalization (OeAD) has celebrated its 60th anniversary. Learn about the OeAD and some of its numerous programs, and watch a video with President Van der Bellen.
Austrian Education Minister Heinz FaßMann (mid-right): "Cross-border cooperation in education and science is the key to competitiveness, systemic quality, and innovation." / Picture: © OeAD / APA photo service / Rastegar
The Austrian Agency for Education and Internationalization (OeAD) recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.
The OeAD was founded in November 1961, as the “Austrian Student Service Abroad” to provide foreign students in Austria with the necessary basic requirements for successful studies. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Sponsored Content