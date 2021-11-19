OeAD: International Agency for Education and Networking Turns 60 Years Old

Austrian Education Minister Heinz FaßMann (mid-right): "Cross-border cooperation in education and science is the key to competitiveness, systemic quality, and innovation." / Picture: © OeAD / APA photo service / Rastegar

The Austrian Agency for Education and Internationalization (OeAD) recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The OeAD was founded in November 1961, as the “Austrian Student Service Abroad” to provide foreign students in Austria with the necessary basic requirements for successful studies. …