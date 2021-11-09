Czech Republic Supports IWM Think Tank with 175,000 Euros

The Czech Republic has agreed to provide 175,000 euros in support for research at the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) from 2021 to 2023. Learn more about the new agreement and the IWM.

Czech Ambassador to Austria Ivana Červenková (mid-left): "With the help of Czech funding, young, talented Czech researchers can come to the IWM as fellows and develop their careers and scientific networks at this prestigious institute." / Picture: © IWM Institut fuer die Wissenschaften vom Menschen - Institute for Human Sciences

The Czech Republic has agreed on funding for the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM), for € 175,000 over the course of the next three years.

In continuation of previous cooperation, the Czech Republic will provide support for research at the IWM from 2021 to 2023. …

