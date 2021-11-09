Czech Republic Supports IWM Think Tank with 175,000 Euros

Czech Ambassador to Austria Ivana Červenková (mid-left): "With the help of Czech funding, young, talented Czech researchers can come to the IWM as fellows and develop their careers and scientific networks at this prestigious institute." / Picture: © IWM Institut fuer die Wissenschaften vom Menschen - Institute for Human Sciences

The Czech Republic has agreed on funding for the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM), for € 175,000 over the course of the next three years.

In continuation of previous cooperation, the Czech Republic will provide support for research at the IWM from 2021 to 2023. …