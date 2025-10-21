Novartis Opens Second Biotech Facility in Austria

The investment in Tyrol, which will enable an impressive annual fermentation volume of 1.8 million liters in Kundl, is intended to ensure the reliable supply of vital medicines to the global market. As Steffen Lang, President of Operations at Novartis, emphasized, the group will thus continue to operate stably and employ 3,300 people across Austria, with sales of 1.9 billion euros in 2024.

Political tailwind and demands on the government

The opening was highly praised by Austrian politicians. Minister of Economic Affairs Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) described the investment as a “strong sign for Austria as a life sciences location,” which is a clear area of strength for the country. He announced that the federal government would be working on an “industrial strategy for Austria” by the end of the year, in which life sciences would play an important role. The aim is to bring the agenda to the forefront nationwide and provide support, especially as the industry as a whole is transforming.

Despite the celebrated “milestone,” the industry also voiced criticism of the current framework conditions. Roland Gander, Managing Director of Novartis Campus Kundl/Schaftenau and Global Head of Large Molecules at Novartis, noted that the framework conditions in Austria had “not developed for the better.” He cited high energy prices, inflation, and a complicated bureaucratic apparatus in particular as major challenges that needed to be “corrected as quickly as possible.”

Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) echoed this appeal. He called for urgent steps to reduce bureaucracy and speed up approval procedures. “If we want to keep up with the U.S. or China, we need this competitive advantage,” Mattle emphasized.

Monoclonal antibodies: the key to modern therapy

The monoclonal antibodies produced in Kundl and Schaftenau are genetically modified proteins that play a key role in modern medicine. They are used in diagnostics and increasingly in therapy, particularly for immunosuppression and cancer treatment. The completion of the Kundl facility in a “record construction time of around three years” underscores Novartis' commitment to the site. The core construction and renovation work was actually completed in 24 months, which site manager Stefan Steger described as “record-breaking.”

