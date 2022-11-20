North Korea Sets Missile Test on Purposeful Escalation with the West and the IAEA

The is an unprecedented frequency of missile launches and also problematic is that the maritime border between North Korea and its southern neighbor was crossed several times. This caught the attention of the U.S., and South Korea responded with its missile launches into the open sea, near North Korea. The International Atomic Energy Agency also expressed concern.

It is even said, according to ORF, that an intercontinental missile was launched, with a range of several thousand kilometers. It landed 1,100 kilometers east of Japan in the Pacific Ocean.

The constant missile tests violate the agreement that established a buffer zone between North and South Korea to avoid just such escalations. According to ORF, political analyst Mason Richey sees one of the reasons for the escalation in the air combat exercises, as the U.S. uses the latest generation of fighter jets (F-35), which are difficult for North Korea's air defense radars to detect.

According to ORF, U.S. expert Adam Mount does not see North Korea's response as usual for the allies' exercises, as short- and long-range missiles are now being shot down simultaneously, which is supposed to have as its goal distant U.S. targets during a conflict. Kim Jong Dae, the former advisor to the South Korean Defense Ministry, reported seeing a very high level of aggression by North Korea, as most often missile tests by Kim Jong Un were conducted only after allied military maneuvers, but now they were conducted during military exercises by allied forces. According to South Korean and U.S. officials, North Korea has completed all technical preparations for a nuclear weapons test. The last one took place in 2017.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, recently said that there is growing evidence of an imminent nuclear weapons test by North Korea.

"We hope it won't happen, but unfortunately the indications are going in the exact opposite direction," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in New York. The IAEA is monitoring preparations in the autocracy to that effect, he said. Everyone is "holding their breath" because of this, Grossi continued.

A nuclear test would be further confirmation that the program is "going full steam ahead in an incredibly worrying way" and that Pyongyang is continuing to refine its arsenal. Earlier in the day, however, North Korea fired another potentially nuclear-capable missile, according to the South Korean military.

The missile flew toward the sea in the east after launching, the General Staff said. According to the statement, the missile was a ballistic missile. Initially, no further details were known. UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles. Depending on their design, such missiles can also carry a nuclear warhead. Since late September, North Korea has conducted missile tests with unusually high frequency. According to the government's statement, this was also intended to simulate the firing of tactical nuclear weapons at airfields in South Korea.

According to ORF, North Korea expert, Yang Moo Jin sees the escalation as Kim Jong Un's "call for attention," as he wants to make clear to voters in the U.S., to de-escalation, that Biden's policy has failed. With the war in Ukraine and China's authoritarian course leading to further tensions in international politics, the chance for easing sanctions is not in sight, rather the opposite is possible. The U.S. assured its allies, Japan and South Korea, that in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea on South Korea or other allies of the U.S., the regime of Kim Jong Un would end.

