Nick Pickard to Become the New British Ambassador to Austria

Mr. Nick Pickard CVO has been appointed as His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Austria. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf

Nick Pickard brings many years of experience in international and security policy to Vienna. After studying music, he began his career in the British civil service in 1995 at the Ministry of Defense, where he held various positions dealing with defense and security issues—including at the Iraq Secretariat (2003) and in the departments for the European Union, the United Nations, and nuclear policy.

In 2008, Pickard moved to the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (now the FCDO), where he took over as head of the Security Policy Department. In this role, he was responsible for key issues such as Euro-Atlantic security, nuclear deterrence, and arms control.

Posts in Berlin, Brussels, and London

Pickard also possesses in-depth knowledge of the diplomatic arena in German-speaking countries and at international organizations. He served from 2013 until 2017 as Deputy Head of Mission, Political Minister, and Consul General at the British Embassy in Berlin. In this role, he was responsible, among other things, for organizing Queen Elizabeth II’s state visit to Germany in 2015. From 2017 to 2023, he served as Deputy Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to NATO in Brussels. Afterwards, from 2023 until 2026, he was the Director of the Europe Department at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) in London.

Responsibilities in Austria

As Ambassador, Nick Pickard represents the British government and King Charles III in Austria. In addition to political representation, his main responsibilities include fostering bilateral economic and trade relations, promoting cultural exchange, and managing the embassy and consular services in Vienna.

No sooner had he arrived in Vienna than Nick Pickard, the British ambassador-designate, began making his first diplomatic moves: At an introductory meeting, he met with the U.S. ambassador to Austria, Arthur Fisher. The discussion focused on opportunities to deepen cooperation and on shared strategic priorities in Vienna, a hub for diplomacy.

Ambassador Fisher met with the newly arrived British Ambassador-designate to Austria, Nick Pickard.



The two discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation and shared priorities in Austria.



"It was a pleasure to meet Ambassador-designate Pickard. The U.S.-UK… pic.twitter.com/ghcg0K9JoF — U.S. Embassy Vienna (@usembvienna) July 21, 2026

More information Mr. Nicholas Peter Pickard: Year Role 2023–2026 FCDO, Director Europe 2017–2023 Brussels, Deputy Permanent Representative, UK Joint Delegation to NATO 2013–2017 Berlin, Deputy Head of Mission, Political Counsellor and Consul-General 2013 Berlin, Secondment to Auswärtiges Amt (Federal Foreign Office) 2008–2012 FCO, Head, Security Policy Department 2008 Joined Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) 2007–2008 MoD, Director, Streamlining Programme Team 2006–2007 High Wycombe, Royal Air Force, Human Resources Business Partner 2004–2006 MoD, Assistant Director, European Union and United Nations Directorate 2003 MoD, Assistant Director, Iraq Secretariat 2002–2003 MoD, Assistant Director, Nuclear Policy Directorate 2001–2002 MoD, Assistant Director, Equipment Capability Secretariat 1995–2001 MoD Fast Stream, Various Positions

British Embassy Vienna