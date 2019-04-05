New Working Holiday Program Enables Young Argentinians to Experience Living in Austria

Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry Johannes Peterlik signed the agreement in Buenos Aires. / Picture: © Argentine and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Austria currently has working holiday agreements with New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Israel, Canada, Australia and Chile.

The Working Holiday Agreements are only designed for young people aged 18 to 30.

They can live and work in one of the 10 countries for up to 12 months.

A Working Holiday Visa for New Zealand is valid for one year from the date of issue, as well as for the Republic of Korea. The visa for Taian (Chinese Taipei) is valid for six months from the date of issue; the visa for Hong Kong is valid for three months.

If a Working Holiday stay has already been completed, another Working Holiday stay can only be applied for for another country.

During his talks in Argentina, Ambassador Johannes Peterlik, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Buenos Aires on the entry into force of a Working Holiday Agreement with Argentina.

The Foreign Ministry's existing range of working holiday programmes will thus be extended to include Argentina.

"I am particularly pleased that, in addition to Chile, we have now also been able to conclude an agreement with another Latin American country as part of the Working Holiday Programme. Through the wide range of countries, cultures and languages on offer, we enable young travellers to broaden their horizons," said Johannes Peterlik.

Peterlik added: "With this high number of working holiday agreements, Austria is one of the EU's leaders. It is important to us to offer young Austrians the opportunity to go abroad and gain new experience. The opportunity to work in addition to travelling offers a very special insight into everyday life and the culture of the host country.

About Working Holiday Visas in General

A working holiday visa is a residence permit allowing travellers to undertake employment (and sometimes study) in the country issuing the visa to supplement their travel funds.

For many young people, holding a working holiday visa enables them to experience living in a foreign country without undergoing the usual costly expenses of finding work sponsorship in advance or going on expensive university exchange programs.

Most working holiday visas are offered under reciprocal agreements between certain countries to encourage travel and cultural exchange between their citizens.

There are often several restrictions on this type of visa: