New Twists in the Signa Scandal: Benko Incriminates Former Chancellor Gusenbauer

PeopleEntrepreneurs ♦ Published: August 21, 2025; 23:27 ♦ (Vindobona)

There has been a decisive turn of events in the ongoing investigation into the Signa bankruptcy. Real estate investor René Benko, who is currently in custody, has directly implicated former Austrian Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer in a court hearing. Benko claims that Gusenbauer was fully aware of the dire financial situation of the Signa Group—a statement that contradicts Gusenbauer's previous denials.

Real estate investor Rene Benko had accused former chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer and Signa Prime supervisory board chairman of being aware of the company's financial situation. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons/ Otto Normalverbraucher / CC BY-SA 2.0 AT DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/at/deed.en)

According to the minutes of a judicial hearing on August 6, 2025, Benko stated that Gusenbauer, who served as chairman of the supervisory board of Signa Prime and Signa Development and as chairman of the Haselsteiner Foundation, was “deeply involved,” according to a report in Der Standard. According to ORF, Benko is quoted as…

WKStA - Wirtschafts- und Korruptionsstaatsanwaltschaft Oesterreich, SPOE Social Democratic Party of Austria, Signa Prime, Signa Insolvency, Signa Holding, Signa Development, Rene Benko, Real Estate Industry, Hans Peter Haselsteiner, Alfred Gusenbauer
