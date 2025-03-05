New Economics Minister Hattmannsdorfer Against the Deindustrialization of Austria and Europe

“Voestalpine stands for the innovative strength and competitiveness of Austria as a business location. Industry secures jobs, contributes to prosperity, and supports the welfare state. It is therefore important to take measures against creeping deindustrialization,” explained Hattmannsdorfer.

Given global challenges such as rising energy costs, strict EU climate policy, and increasing international competitive pressure, the Minister of Economic Affairs wants to take countermeasures with a national industrial strategy. This should cover key issues such as labor costs, skills shortages, energy supply, research and innovation as well as internationalization. “Our goal is a strategy that strengthens the location and keeps Austria competitive,” emphasized the Minister. At the same time, he sees himself confronted with challenges that go beyond national measures - in particular the high unit labor costs, regulatory requirements from Brussels, and competition from low-wage countries.

Herbert Eibensteiner, Chairman of the Management Board of voestalpine AG, welcomed the government's clear commitment to industry and assessed the government program positively. At the same time, he emphasized the need for swift measures that lead to helpful legislation in order to strengthen international competitiveness. Eibensteiner also expressed the expectation that the European Union should react to the trade restrictions announced by the USA.

Dr. Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer - Austria's new Minister of Economics

Dr. Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, born in Linz in 1979, is an experienced politician with a strong economic background. After studying economics at the Johannes Kepler University Linz, where he graduated with a master's degree and doctorate, he gained international experience at universities in Taiwan, Indonesia, and the USA. His dissertation on voter segmentation was awarded the prestigious Leopold Kunschak Science Prize. Politically, he started as an advisor in the ÖVP provincial parliamentary club in Upper Austria before becoming the provincial managing director of the ÖVP Upper Austria in 2013. From 2021 to 2024, he was a member of the Upper Austrian state government as a State Councillor for Social Affairs, Integration, and Youth.

In this role, he is committed to strengthening Austria as a business location, with a particular focus on industrial policy, reducing bureaucracy and competitiveness. In addition to his political activities, he is married and the father of two sons. His experience in state and federal politics as well as his economic expertise should help to overcome economic challenges such as high energy costs, a shortage of skilled workers, and international competition.

Reducing bureaucracy as an economic policy priority

A key step towards promoting industry is the reduction of bureaucratic hurdles. “A competitive business location requires efficient processes. Excessive bureaucracy can slow down innovation and make investment more difficult,” says Hattmannsdorfer. The government program therefore provides for concrete deregulation measures. A regular deregulation report is to document which regulations have been simplified or deleted to reduce the burden on companies.

Simplifications are planned particularly in the areas of tax law and approval procedures. These include a redesign of the profit allowance, simplifications for business transfers, and accelerated processing of permits. The Minister is also expected to call for further simplifications within the framework of the Omnibus Directive at the EU level, in particular, an adjustment to the Supply Chain Directive to reduce the bureaucratic burden on companies.

European cooperation to reduce bureaucracy

In addition to national measures, Hattmannsdorfer is also focusing on greater cooperation at the European level. At the upcoming EU Competition Council, he will advocate practice-oriented regulation and campaign against unnecessary bureaucratic requirements. A particular focus will be on the Supply Chain Directive, where the aim is to achieve simplifications such as a restriction to direct suppliers and a ban on gold plating. It is also committed to simplifying sustainability reporting.

Another goal is to work together with other European partners to achieve faster implementation of measures to cut red tape. “Companies need framework conditions that enable innovation and growth. In addition to national reforms, tangible relief is also needed at the European level,” explained the Minister. Nevertheless, the implementation of such measures is often dependent on political majorities in Brussels, which limits the scope for influence of an individual country.

Industrial policy in dialog and party political motives

To achieve these goals, Hattmannsdorfer relies on close cooperation between politics and industry. A regular industrial policy dialog format is intended to promote the exchange between relevant players. “We aim to strengthen the location, secure jobs and maintain Austria's competitiveness. This requires close dialog with industry,” said the Minister.

However, the economic policy measures are not only location policy but also part of the ÖVP's strategic orientation. The party aims to position itself as a business-friendly force and win over voters from entrepreneurial circles and industry. At the same time, the government must find compromises in a three-party coalition with the SPÖ and NEOS, particularly on social and labor market policy issues. While deregulation and economic freedom are central to the ÖVP, the coalition partners are focusing more on social security and sustainability. The ÖVP has an interest in positioning Austria as a competitive location within the EU without giving too much room to EU critics. Hattmannsdorfer is therefore calling for a reduction in bureaucracy at the EU level, but without seeking a fundamental confrontation with Brussels.

Within the ÖVP, there is pressure, particularly from the regional groups (e.g. Upper Austria), to support domestic industry in order to secure jobs and prevent deindustrialization. As an Upper Austrian, Hattmannsdorfer is pursuing a policy that is particularly important for his province. In recent years, the FPÖ has increasingly targeted entrepreneurs and workers in industry as a group of voters. The ÖVP must prevent itself from losing further support in this segment. The emphasis on business friendliness and deregulation also serves this goal.

With these measures, the new government under Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) aims to strengthen Austria's competitiveness in the long term and create framework conditions for economic growth. However, the implementation of these plans will largely depend on political compromises, economic framework conditions and European requirements.

Austrian Ministry of Labour and Economy

voestalpine