New Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg Took Office

Schallenberg: "Austria's voice in the EU and in the world should continue to be heard." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Mahmoud / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

He is approaching his "extremely demanding work" with great humility and a great sense of responsibility and duty, emphasised Federal Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who is not only responsible for Europe, integration and foreign relations, but also for art, culture and the media.

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen had quite rightly underlined in his inauguration that the government had the task of representing Austria in the world as a strong, self-confident country in the heart of Europe.

Schallenberg emphasised that continuity had to be maintained in European and foreign policy in particular, as the EU, for example, would have to make very important strategic, personnel and substantive decisions in the coming weeks.

Austria would also have to make an active contribution with regard to current affairs within the EU, which range from negotiations on the financial framework and the exit of Great Britain to the rapprochement of the Southeast European states to the European Union.

He trusted that a very broad, cross-party consensus would be possible, especially on foreign policy issues.

The diplomatic service as well as the dedicated staff of the Ministry will ensure in a proven, highly professional manner that Austria's interests will continue to be represented efficiently, the Minister assured.

In the field of integration agendas, Schallenberg relies on good cooperation with all local authorities and civil society, as integration is only possible together.

He also wanted to have "an open ear for everyone" for all representatives from the fields of art, culture and the media.

Even if no major reforms can be carried out in the coming months, the time should be used for dialogue and exchange.