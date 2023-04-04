Nehammer and Kogler Have Announced a New Security Strategy

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler have announced a new security strategy for Austria in  „ZIB". Experts have been calling for a change in this regard for a long time.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler Have Announced a New Security Strategy for Austria. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler want to draw up a new security strategy, they announced on "ZiB" on Tuesday. Experts have long called for an adaptation of the ten-year-old security doctrine. In view of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the OEVP-Green coalition now wants to tackle this.

