Austria Before Participation in European Initiative "Sky Shield"
Austria has taken a big step towards participating in the "Sky Shield" initiative, in other words, the joint planned air defense system of European countries. Austria is thus participating more strongly in an all-European defense.
The European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) is a planned project to build a better European air defense system. The initiative was launched at the suggestion of Germany against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the end of August 2022.
"Everyone is very pleased that Austria will be part of it," Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said after talks with her German counterpart Boris Pistorius on the sidelines of an EU meeting, ORF reported. Participation is to be finalized in July.
Until then, Tanner wants to "check very carefully" a non-binding declaration of intent ("Letter of Intent") and sign it if necessary. This is the "next important step," the defense minister said, according to ORF. But one will "of course not sign anything that could endanger our neutrality or sovereignty."
Neutrality debate about Sky Shield
While Austria's neutrality and the Sky Shield initiative are being debated, Tanner said Austria's neutrality does not fundamentally stand in the way of participation. Joint procurement within the framework of the initiative "does not exempt us from continuing to carry out our active airspace surveillance independently," Tanner said concerning the constitution, according to ORF. The initiative, he said, is a complement to that and will indirectly improve Austria's protection.
Asked about the costs, Tanner said, according to ORF, "This is a project that would then require some additional things in budgetary terms." She said she had already held talks with the finance minister on the matter. She did not give any concrete figures.
Many European countries interested
On October 13, 2022, representatives (defense ministers) of 15 European countries (Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the United Kingdom) signed a declaration on this initiative. 14 of these countries have been members of NATO since at least 2004, except Finland, which is in the accession process and has observer status.
On October 14-15, 2022, Austria's Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner expressed interest and advocated discussion at the EU level. Austrian military expert Franz-Stefan Gady of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London called for Austrian participation on October 14-15, 2022.
On February 15, 2023, during a NATO meeting in Brussels, it was announced that Denmark and Sweden would join the Sky Shield Initiative.
About the "Sky Shield" Initiative
Against the backdrop of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, "Sky Shield" is intended to help close existing gaps in the current protective umbrella for Europe.
The shield currently in place is essentially aimed at potential threats from Iran. It is said to have deficiencies, for example, in the area of ballistic missiles that reach high altitudes on their trajectory, and in the defense against drones and cruise missiles. One of the aims of the initiative is to jointly purchase new weapons systems.
According to then-German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, the IRIS-T SLM, MIM-104 Patriot and Arrow 3 air defense missile systems are to be procured. Concerning the European Sky Shield, Hensoldt AG announced in December 2022 that it would build 30 TRML-4D radars for the IRIS-T SLM air defense system.