Naturalizations in Austria Decline Heavily
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
The number of naturalizations in Austria has also been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. After nine years of constantly rising numbers, naturalizations have decreased by 15.2 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year. Almost 9,000 people have gained Austrian citizenship, a third of them having Bosnian, Serbian or Turkish citizenship before naturalization.
Naturalizations have decreased by 15.2 percent in 2020. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma
15.2 percent fewer naturalizations in 2020; 8,996 people granted Austrian citizenship
