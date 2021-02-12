Naturalizations in Austria Decline Heavily

The number of naturalizations in Austria has also been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. After nine years of constantly rising numbers, naturalizations have decreased by 15.2 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year. Almost 9,000 people have gained Austrian citizenship, a third of them having Bosnian, Serbian or Turkish citizenship before naturalization.

Naturalizations have decreased by 15.2 percent in 2020. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

15.2 percent fewer naturalizations in 2020; 8,996 people granted Austrian citizenship

