Naturalizations in Austria in 2018 on the Rise

Before naturalisation, around one third of the new Austrians were citizens of one of the following four countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina (761), Turkey (588), Serbia (478) and Kosovo (429). / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

In the first nine months of 2018, according to Statistics Austria, Austrian citizenship was granted to a total of 6,971 persons, including 37 persons resident abroad.

The trend of rising naturalisation figures observed since 2011 thus continued for the time being.

With 2,447 persons, more than one third of naturalised persons were born in Austria (35.1%).

Before naturalisation, around one third of the new Austrians were citizens of one of the following four countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina (761), Turkey (588), Serbia (478) and Kosovo (429).

A further 1,541 EU citizens received Austrian citizenship between January and September 2018, about half of them former citizens of Romania (336), Germany (208) and Croatia (199).

More than half of all naturalised persons were women (54.4%), the proportion of under-18s was 34.3%.

In six provinces, more people were naturalised in the first three quarters of 2018 than in the same period of the previous year. The increases were most marked in Burgenland (+36.8% to 119 naturalisations), followed by Lower Austria (+25.4% to 1,164), Upper Austria (+7.6% to 853), Tyrol (+5.8% to 403), Carinthia (+4.5% to 279) and Vienna (+3.2% to 3,083). The number of naturalisations declined in Styria (-15.5% to 541), Vorarlberg (-18.7% to 261) and Salzburg (-38.4% to 231).

Almost two thirds of all naturalisations (59.4% or 4,138 persons) in the first nine months of 2018 were based on a legal claim.

Of these, 2,039 persons were naturalised after having lived in Austria for at least six years and for reasons particularly worthy of consideration (e.g. proven knowledge of German and sustainable integration, EEA nationality, birth in Austria or entitled to asylum, §11a, para. 4),

269 persons due to at least 15 years of residence in Austria and sustainable integration (§12, paragraph 1, line 1).

536 persons were granted Austrian citizenship on the basis of marriage to an Austrian (§11a, para. 1 and para. 2).

Under the title "Extension", 237 spouses (§16) and 1,701 children (§17) were naturalised.

A further 895 persons or 12.8% were granted citizenship at a discretionary level, including 859 persons after at least ten years of residence (§10, para. 1).