Naturalisations in Austria up by 9.2%

Published: 2 hours ago; 14:25 · (Vindobona)

In the first nine months of 2019, 7,610 persons were granted Austrian citizenship, including 1,416 former EU citizens. More than half of them are women. The trend of rising naturalisation figures thus continues.

Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres

According to Statistics Austria, there were thus 9.2% more naturalisations than in the same period of the previous year (6,971 naturalisations).

The trend of increasing numbers of naturalisations observed since 2011 thus continued for the time being.

More than one third of naturalised persons were already born in Austria (2,644 or 34.7%).

Around half (3,734 or…

This article includes a total of 356 words.

or Log In

Naturalizations, Statistics Austria, Economy, Population
