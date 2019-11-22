Naturalisations in Austria up by 9.2%

Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres

According to Statistics Austria, there were thus 9.2% more naturalisations than in the same period of the previous year (6,971 naturalisations).

The trend of increasing numbers of naturalisations observed since 2011 thus continued for the time being.

More than one third of naturalised persons were already born in Austria (2,644 or 34.7%).

Around half (3,734 or…